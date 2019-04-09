|
|
Sandra Marshall "Sandy," 55, of Disputanta, VA, departed this life on March 27th, 2019. Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, June. She is survived by her beloved, Timothy Massey, son, William, son, Charles (Josie), sister Debbie (Frank), father, William, and numerous other family and friends.
The family wishes to celebrate her life with all that knew and loved Sandy on Saturday, April 13th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 18315 James River Drive, Disputanta, VA, 23842.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019