SANDRA MICHELLE DOWNEY
Ms. Sandra Michelle Downey, 53, of 6H Regal Court, Petersburg, Virginia, departed this life on May 22, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Michelle enjoyed cooking, listening to singer Keith Sweat and being around family – especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma P. Downey and Julius L. Vaughan; two nephews, Deandre and Tyrese Downey; and one god-child, Little Miss Clanton.

Michelle leaves to cherish beautiful memories of her to three devoted daughters, LaShanda (Nekwan Smith, Sr.), Shalanda and Tequilla Downey; her five precious jewels, Nekwan Jr., Kway'nasijah, Dezayvion, Kaden and Sebastian; two devoted sisters, Kim Downey and Stephanie (Samuel Parham); one devoted brother, Kevin (Tonya); Sheila May, Linday Vaughan, Faith Downey; one devoted niece, Shaqiell, one devoted nephew, Dashar, Sr., Fondah, Fionah, Fahima, Samuel, Marvin, Edward, Devon, Ashley, Dwayne, Janel, Melissa, and Kevin; two god children, Titania Crenshaw and Kion Carrington; devoted friends, Velma Hinton, Tonya Carrington, Lois Jackson, Clev, Mr. and Mrs. John Smith, Andrea Ridley, Doris Thorpe, Leon Jones, Trisha Gilchrist; closest friends, Regina Dennis, The Hawkins Family, Edmunds Family, Dennis Family, Reignes Family, Crenshaw Family, Hargraves Family, Graves Family; her coworkers and residents at Tri-City Villa.

Special thanks to Sandra's nurse, Erica Robinson of Hospice Care.

Sandra will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Public viewing will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 12:00pm to 9:00pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.

Funeral services for Ms. Sandra Downey will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 2:00pm at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery Petersburg Virginia. Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr. officiating.

Family and friends are asked to assemble on the day of the service at 1:00 p.m. at her sister residence, Kim 508 Beech St., Petersburg, Virginia 23803.

Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director. (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com. "Our Family Servicing Your Family"

Published in The Progress-Index on May 29, 2020.
