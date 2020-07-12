Mrs. Sandra Saunders Walker entered into eternal rest to be with the Lord on Monday, July 7, 2020. Sandra was preceded in death by the love of her life-her devoted husband of 41 years, Emanuel "Gus" Walker; mother, Mary B. "Maybell" Saunders, and father, Cecil Saunders. She leaves two sons, Kevin Prude (Michelle) and Keith Walker; four beloved grandchildren, Keelan and Kendel Prude both of Murrieta, California, Keith Emanuel McNair-Walker Henrico, Virginia, Billie Walker of Columbia, Maryland. She also leaves a special goddaughter, Latoya Williams, and her two "East Coast grandchildren", Synaya and Quentin Johnson.
Born on February 4, 1946, the middle child of seven born to Cecil William and Mary Bell "Maybell" Saunders, Sandra was a lifelong resident of the Petersburg and Matoaca areas. She was educated in the Petersburg Public Schools and graduated from Peabody High School in 1964, Virginia State College (University) in 1974, and Central Michigan University. Her extensive employment included: Allied Signal (Honeywell), Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company, and Virginia State College (University). After graduating from Virginia State College in 1974, she taught at Matoaca High School for six years before completing continuing studies in Information Technology.
She was then employed as a Computer Programmer at Computer Sciences Corporation and J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. In 1983, she went to the Defense Supply Center Richmond (Bellwood) where she also served as Software Programmer and, ultimately, Information Technology Branch Chief. In 1995, she transferred to the Defense Commissary Agency (DECA) at Fort Lee, where she worked as a Computer Specialist in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and served as the Electronic Commerce Manager. She retired from the federal government in 2004.
Sandra was an active member of Zion Baptist Church where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at an early age by the Reverend R. G. Williams. As a child she vividly recalls being a "Jewel". She was an active member of the Fellowshippers Choir, and the Pulpit Aid Society where she served several terms as both President and Vice President. She loved fundraising and completed many fund-raising trips for the auxiliaries. She was also a member of the Rosemond Smith Women's Senate and worked with Operation Breadbasket and the Zion Baptist Church Summer Enrichment Program.'
Sandra was a member of the Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Richmond Chapter of Black Data Processing Associates (BDPA). She also served as the Northeast Director for the Black Data Processing Associates Education & Technology Foundation where she worked as a very successful grant writer obtaining more than $80,000 in 3 years. She joined her mother Mary as a member of the Petersburg Chapter of La La Red Hatters.
After retiring in 2004, Sandra worked to create a family scholarship "M. R. Saunders Scholarship" and awarded numerous scholarships to local youths. Her love of planning and her post-retirement career as an independent agent for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines led her to lead numerous Caribbean and European guided tours.
Sandra's charity work included: work as a World Vision Child Ambassador, where she sponsored up to five children for more than 10 years. Her favorite charities also included: the Salvation Army, Doctors Without Borders and the World Food Program.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment at Arlington National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, July 13, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
The family ask that floral arrangements be sent to the funeral establishment or you may make a memorial contribution to Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA 23803 Attn: Awana Auxiliary in memory of Sandra S. Walker.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.