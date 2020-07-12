Sincerest sympathy to the Saunders and Walker families from the LaLa Red Hatters of Petersburg. Sandra brought so much energy to our fellowships. She was always planning for her next adventure and involved in so many activities. We will truly miss her, but God knows best. She is now resting in the arms of Jesus with no more pain. Sleep on our Sister. Till we meet again. May the Lord bless and keep the family during your time of bereavement,

Queen Ora Bailey

Friend