SANDRA S WALKER
1946 - 2020
Mrs. Sandra Saunders Walker entered into eternal rest to be with the Lord on Monday, July 7, 2020. Sandra was preceded in death by the love of her life-her devoted husband of 41 years, Emanuel "Gus" Walker; mother, Mary B. "Maybell" Saunders, and father, Cecil Saunders. She leaves two sons, Kevin Prude (Michelle) and Keith Walker; four beloved grandchildren, Keelan and Kendel Prude both of Murrieta, California, Keith Emanuel McNair-Walker Henrico, Virginia, Billie Walker of Columbia, Maryland. She also leaves a special goddaughter, Latoya Williams, and her two "East Coast grandchildren", Synaya and Quentin Johnson.
Born on February 4, 1946, the middle child of seven born to Cecil William and Mary Bell "Maybell" Saunders, Sandra was a lifelong resident of the Petersburg and Matoaca areas. She was educated in the Petersburg Public Schools and graduated from Peabody High School in 1964, Virginia State College (University) in 1974, and Central Michigan University. Her extensive employment included: Allied Signal (Honeywell), Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company, and Virginia State College (University). After graduating from Virginia State College in 1974, she taught at Matoaca High School for six years before completing continuing studies in Information Technology.
She was then employed as a Computer Programmer at Computer Sciences Corporation and J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. In 1983, she went to the Defense Supply Center Richmond (Bellwood) where she also served as Software Programmer and, ultimately, Information Technology Branch Chief. In 1995, she transferred to the Defense Commissary Agency (DECA) at Fort Lee, where she worked as a Computer Specialist in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and served as the Electronic Commerce Manager. She retired from the federal government in 2004.
Sandra was an active member of Zion Baptist Church where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at an early age by the Reverend R. G. Williams. As a child she vividly recalls being a "Jewel". She was an active member of the Fellowshippers Choir, and the Pulpit Aid Society where she served several terms as both President and Vice President. She loved fundraising and completed many fund-raising trips for the auxiliaries. She was also a member of the Rosemond Smith Women's Senate and worked with Operation Breadbasket and the Zion Baptist Church Summer Enrichment Program.'
Sandra was a member of the Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Richmond Chapter of Black Data Processing Associates (BDPA). She also served as the Northeast Director for the Black Data Processing Associates Education & Technology Foundation where she worked as a very successful grant writer obtaining more than $80,000 in 3 years. She joined her mother Mary as a member of the Petersburg Chapter of La La Red Hatters.
After retiring in 2004, Sandra worked to create a family scholarship "M. R. Saunders Scholarship" and awarded numerous scholarships to local youths. Her love of planning and her post-retirement career as an independent agent for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines led her to lead numerous Caribbean and European guided tours.
Sandra's charity work included: work as a World Vision Child Ambassador, where she sponsored up to five children for more than 10 years. Her favorite charities also included: the Salvation Army, Doctors Without Borders and the World Food Program.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment at Arlington National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, July 13, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
The family ask that floral arrangements be sent to the funeral establishment or you may make a memorial contribution to Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA 23803 Attn: Awana Auxiliary in memory of Sandra S. Walker.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
JUL
14
Service
12:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
Memories & Condolences
19 entries
July 11, 2020
I'm Sorry For Your Loss. You Are In My Thoughts and Prayers.
Monica Brooks
Friend
July 10, 2020
Sincerest sympathy to the Saunders and Walker families from the LaLa Red Hatters of Petersburg. Sandra brought so much energy to our fellowships. She was always planning for her next adventure and involved in so many activities. We will truly miss her, but God knows best. She is now resting in the arms of Jesus with no more pain. Sleep on our Sister. Till we meet again. May the Lord bless and keep the family during your time of bereavement,
Queen Ora Bailey
Friend
July 10, 2020
Rest In Peace, Dear Classmate. My prayers go out to all of the family and friends.
Priscilla McLeod Robinson
Classmate
July 9, 2020
To the Family. I am deeply sorry for
Your löst. May the Lord Bless and Keep in Perfect Peace. God Bless
Johnnie Brown
Peabody High School
Class 1964
11406 Colts Neck Dr.
Upper Marlboro Md. 20772



Johnnie Brown jr
Friend
July 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will miss my line sister, lunch partner, and my friend. Always willing to research any pain that I would have. Rest in peace my dear sister.
Arlene Williams
Friend
July 9, 2020
Rest in Peace in Heaven Sandra.

Classmate - Peabody High School Class of 1964
Shirley Williams Dexter
July 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jean Stretcher-Dillard
Friend
July 9, 2020
Sandra was such a beautiful light in Zion. She always greeted me with a smile and good conversation and she will be missed. Our deepest sympathy is extended to the Saunders-Walker family. May God grant you all the peace, comfort and strength needed while moving through this time of bereavement. May your heavy hearts soon be replaced with joyous memories of one we all loved so dearly.
John & Cathy Robinson
Friend
July 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to Sandra's
family .Praying for you....
Peace to bring you comfort ,
Courage to face the days ahead,
Loving memories to forever hold
in your hearts .
Barbara "Cookie " Venable
Barbara Venable
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
To Sandra's Family:
Sandra was a very pleasant and talented person who would research ways to help others. Zion has loss a very talented Biblical Scholar. God bless you all and I pray your memories of her will be your solace.
Lula Divers
Zion Baptist Church
Lula Divers
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rita Jackson
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
I met Sandra in 2018 I told her that her Late Dad and my Late Dad was In Barber School at Virginia State College and she asked me what was my Dad Name I told her she said I wow . Praying for the Family and especially my Classmate Mark Saunders.
Cynthia Caldwell
Friend
July 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. God Bless and give you the strength to get through this period of grief in your lives.
Neal and Caldonia Young
Friend
July 9, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW
MARY MILES NELSON
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
I'm so saddened by the loss of my church member and sorority sister. Condolences to your family and may you rest in peace.
Eunice Griffin
Raymond Griffin
Friend
July 8, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Sandra's family. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Keeping you all in my prayers. RIP
Delores J Bland
July 8, 2020
Praying with an Impathetic heart,That the God of all Comfort will fill your heart and surround you with living favor.
Love Aunt Peaches
Rev. Dorothy Davis
Family
July 8, 2020
I will always remember the sweet, direct and precise personality of Sandra. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Virginia E Barbour
Friend
July 8, 2020
With deepest sympathy, as you grieve the loss of our forever friend and church member. She was grounded in her faith and knew God. Cherish all of the fond and wonderful memories you have shared. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. May her legacy live on.
Belinda & Michael Piercy
Friend
