Sandra Wayner Dunlap, 75, of Evington, Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born December 4, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. and Ethel B. Wayner. She was a lifetime member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she was a servant of God in treasury and administration.
She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Johnny Dunlap; children, Tony Williams and wife, Tracey, Mike Williams and wife, Petra, Tanya Smith and husband, Roger, J.T. Williams and wife, Diane; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Joseph R. Wayner, Jr. and wife, Carol, David Wayner and wife, Mary Carol; sister, Esther Dabney and husband, Norman; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Petersburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 300 Poplar Drive, Petersburg, VA 23805. Interment will follow in Prince George Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Youth Ministries at Smyrna Seventh-day Adventist Church, 911 Taylor Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24504. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 24, 2019