On August 11, 2020, our beloved father went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born on November 3, 1934, to the late Sandy Green, Sr. and Eliza Ann Green. He was the 2nd of 5 children. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Lou Eva Bonner Green of 63 years, his parents and siblings, Aldolphus Graves, Oscar T. Green, and grandson Stephen Andre Lee.
He grew up in Dinwiddie County Virginia and attended Dinwiddie County schools. He was known for his love of driving a tractor-trailer, hauling heavy equipment, and was employed with Burton P. Shorts Paving Company for over 30 years. No one was a stranger to him and he enjoyed helping others. He loved family gatherings and taking photos was a favorite joy to him. Sandy accepted the Lord at an early age and was a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church, where he was ordained as a Deacon. He loved to sing in the choir and the Men's Choir, Deacon Sandy had a love for quartet singing such as, Dixie Hummingbirds, Sensational Nightingales, Five Blind Boys, Mighty Clouds of Joy, which so inspired him to sing with several different quartet groups.
He was a devoted and caring father. He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons Larry Bonner (Alice), N. Dinwiddie, VA, and Deacon Gregory Green (LaVern) Stony Creek, VA. Four daughters, Apostle Claudine Lee, N. Dinwiddie, VA, Trudy Myler (Willie) Petersburg, VA, Bernita Green, and Terri Green, N. Dinwiddie, VA, including 14 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Lavoris Steele, San Antonio, TX and Virginia A Jackson, Stony Creek, VA. Five sister-in-laws Ruth Eleanor Coleman Philadelphia, PA. Alma Green Petersburg VA, Viola Graves, Portsmouth, VA, Apostle Mary Bonner, Prince George VA, and Diane Bonner, Philadelphia, PA. A host of nephews and nieces, and other relatives and friends. A devoted family friend, Mr. Michael Robertson.
A private family celebration of life service will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020, 12:00 noon at Johnson's Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel. Eulogist, Rev. David L. Banks, Sr., pastor of Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, and Presiding, Pastor LaTonya Cain, Bethel Revival Church, Emporia VA. Interment will follow at the Green Family Cemetery Stony Creek, VA.
A public viewing will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.