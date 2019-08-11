Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sanuel Nunnally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sanuel David Nunnally II


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sanuel David Nunnally II Obituary
SAMUEL NUNNALLY II

Samuel David Nunnally II of West Palm Beach, Florida and formerly of Petersburg, Virginia; Washington, North Carolina; Emerald Isle, North Carolina and Jacksonville, North Carolina died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Hale Nunnally; and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel David Nunnally.
Sam is survived by two brothers, William Hale Nunnally Jr. of Washington, North Carolina, and Thomas Fulghum Nunnally and wife, Nancy, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Sam is also survived by cousins, Anne Katherine Smith and husband, Houshi, of Chesterfield, Virginia; Joseph Henry Smith IV and wife, Karen, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; Ann Gwyn Fulghum Crandley and husband, Jack, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; nephews, Christopher William Nunnally and Nicholas David Nunnally.
Sam is also survived by other cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces. The family extends a special thank you to his close friend, Tracey Mraz.
A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sanuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.