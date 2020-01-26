Home

SARA STAMOS
SARA A. STAMOS


1937 - 2020
SARA A. STAMOS Obituary
January 9, 1937 – January 22, 2020
Sara Anne C. Rideout Stamos of Hopewell, VA, and formerly of Colonial Heights, VA, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Harry Calvin and Sara Minton Cummins of Colonial Heights. Preceded in death by her husband, George K. Stamos; stepson, Karl Mark Stamos, and sister, Faye Carol Edwards. She is survived by three children, Sherry R. Fuller (Douglas), Richard L. Rideout (Stacy) of Colonial Heights, and Kimberly A. Rideout (Robert Johnson) of New York, NY; five grandchildren, Clinton D. Fuller (Kelsey), Jessica F. Eckerdt, Logan H. Rideout, James B. Rideout, and Baird V. Johnson; two great grandchildren, Indigo G. Eckerdt and Liora S. Eckerdt; two stepsons, Claiborne M. Stamos (Jean) and George W. Stamos (Judy); two step grandchildren, four step great grandchildren and two step great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Betty Rose Hughes (Charles) of Hopewell.
Sara Anne's undying legacy is her zest for life. She loved decorating and shopping and always knew the value of a dollar. She was also a hopeless romantic.
The family will greet friends Sunday, January 26th, from 3-5pm at 3506 Cobblestone Terrace, Hopewell, VA. A family service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA, in the spring for placing Sara Anne and George's remains in the niche. Always in love, together again.
Memorial gifts in Sara Anne's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1893 Memphis, TN 38101-9950 (800-805-5856) or to The Smile Train online or by mail P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231 (800-932-9541) which provides corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates – in loving memory of her father.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
