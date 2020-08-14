Sara Biggs Cordero-Cruz, 93, of Hopewell passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born February 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Rembert and Gladys Biggs, and was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Biggs and his wife, Bea. She was a lifetime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Petersburg and a Worthy Matron for the Order of the Eastern Star Alpha Chapter #1. After 30 years of service, she retired as a librarian from Fort Lee. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Natividad Cordero-Cruz; children, Linda Bowling and Gerald Texeira; four grandchildren, Travis Bowling and wife, Mallory, Hunter Bowling and wife, Lauren, Randall Texeira, Dana Kelly and husband, Richard; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a niece, Deborah Barksdale. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, VA 23002. An open visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday August 16, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home, 820 W Broadway, Hopewell, VA 23860. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 S Sycamore St, Petersburg, VA 23803. Condolences can be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.