Sara Collier Velvin "Jeannie", "mawmaw", "grandma", "grama," of North Dinwiddie, VA, surrounded by her family went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Sara Jean was born in Waverly, VA, (Surry County) on October 14, 1946, to the late Randolph Bishop Collier and Martha Rimel Collier. Jeannie was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. The United Methodist Women. She was previously a member of Carson United Church.
Jeannie was the true example of Christ's love for us. She loved everyone, always putting others before herself. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and was famous for her "goodie bags". She set the perfect example for her children, and grandchildren to live by and made such an impact on them.
She fought a courageous 2 ½ year battle with Ovarian Cancer. She did not complain and even during her last weeks she still was thinking of others. She never met a stranger, and even when hospitalized she would take interest in her nurses and physicians on a personal level, asking them about their day, family, etc.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 53 years, Robert M. Velvin. Her three daughters, Sara V. Harrison and husband Mark of Dinwiddie; Valerie V. Gunn and husband James of North Dinwiddie, VA; Sherri V. Harrison and husband Herman of Church Road, VA; one son Robert C. Velvin and wife Sara of Colonial Heights, VA; 8 grandchildren, Stephen and Matthew Harrison, Zachary and Jill Gunn, Amber and Houston Harrison, William and Connor Cridlin.
Four brothers, Lee Collier of Waverly, Samuel Collier and his wife Cathy of New Bern, NC, Michael Collier of Waverly, Roger Collier and his wife Betty of Waverly; two sisters, Sally Gurganus of Virginia Beach, sister and best friend, Christine Corl and her husband Jimmie of Waverly. Her husband's family, Jean Joyner and husband Sherman, Mary Pinner, Edward Velvin and wife Sally and loving nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all of the family, neighbors, church family, and friends who visited, called, sent cards, and food during her illness. She loved you all.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019