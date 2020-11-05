Ms. Sara Denise Winfield gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born in Suffolk, Virginia on March 19, 1976 to Janette Winfield and William Massenburg.
Sara graduated from Sussex Central High School in 1994. She was a devoted daughter, sister, friend, aunt, niece, and cousin, but the title she most proudly held was Mother. While caring for her children she also cared for many other people in her family and outside of her family.
Sara Winfield was mother to Sikara Jackson and Catrell Winfield and to her children from another mother, Jotatayana and Jamarrea Baines. She raised her children, Sikara and Catrell, with love and devotion in Waverly, Virginia with assistance from her mother, Janette Winfield and her two loving brothers.
Sara's hobbies included spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed going live on Facebook and creating many memories with her family and friends on various occasions.
Sara is survived by her mother, Janette Winfield; father, William Massenburg; daughters, Sikara Jackson and Jotatayana Baines; sons, Catrell Winfield and Jamarrea Baines; grandson, Messiyah Baines; devoted brothers, Melvin Winfield, James Winfield and Marquis Williams; a caring sister, Jalisa Shell; her loving nieces, Nina, Zion, and Ah'Launa Winfield; and a host of other family members and friends. She gained her heavenly wings before many loving friends, aunts, and uncles that cared for her so dearly.
Viewing for Ms. Sara Winfield will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:00am to 9:00pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Drive in Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Sara D. Winfield will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Mt. Moriah United Church of Christ Cemetery Waverly, Virginia 23890 with Bishop Vincent Harris, officiating.
The family is asking relatives and friends to assemble at the residence 315 Gray Ave. Waverly Virginia at 11:45 a.m. day of service.
Masks are required at all services and visitations. All attendees are also asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director, (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
