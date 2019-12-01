Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SARA ELLISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARA P. ELLISON


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARA P. ELLISON Obituary
Sara Patricia Ellison, 58, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, passed away November 8, 2019, in Greenville North Carolina after battling Chronic Kidney Disease for the past 6 ½ years.
She was born on February 12, 1961 to the late Mildred Thompson "Joyce" Ellison and Robert Burns Ellison. She retired from the Federal Government as a Civil Servant after 32 years of service, of which her last was being the Registrar for the Army Logistics University at Fort Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Wayne Troch and stepmother, Joyce Gill Abernathy Ellison.
Ms. Ellison is survived by her sister, Rebecca Jane Ellison; her furry four-legged children, Maxie & Tom; several aunts, uncles, cousins and longtime childhood friend, Lynn Williams Yager.
The family will receive friends Wednesday night, December 4, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Ms. Ellison's funeral arrangements were handled by S.G. Wilkerson and Sons, Inc. in North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Text Later, Live Longer, LLC., an Anti-Texting and Driving Campaign, P.O. Box 5272, Richmond, Virginia, 23220 or the Colonial Heights Animal Control/Shelter, 301 Charles Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -