Sara Patricia Ellison, 58, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, passed away November 8, 2019, in Greenville North Carolina after battling Chronic Kidney Disease for the past 6 ½ years.
She was born on February 12, 1961 to the late Mildred Thompson "Joyce" Ellison and Robert Burns Ellison. She retired from the Federal Government as a Civil Servant after 32 years of service, of which her last was being the Registrar for the Army Logistics University at Fort Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Wayne Troch and stepmother, Joyce Gill Abernathy Ellison.
Ms. Ellison is survived by her sister, Rebecca Jane Ellison; her furry four-legged children, Maxie & Tom; several aunts, uncles, cousins and longtime childhood friend, Lynn Williams Yager.
The family will receive friends Wednesday night, December 4, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Ms. Ellison's funeral arrangements were handled by S.G. Wilkerson and Sons, Inc. in North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Text Later, Live Longer, LLC., an Anti-Texting and Driving Campaign, P.O. Box 5272, Richmond, Virginia, 23220 or the Colonial Heights Animal Control/Shelter, 301 Charles Dimmock Parkway, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019