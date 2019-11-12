Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH SUMMERFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH E. SUMMERFIELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARAH E. SUMMERFIELD Obituary
Sarah Elizabeth Summerfield, 78, passed away on November 10, 2019.
Sarah was born in Colfax, NC to the late Ivey and Sybil Marshall. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Jones.
She is survived by her four sons, Terry (Lisa), Keith (Valerie), Kevin (Crystal) and Mark (Christa); grandchildren, Ryan (Ashton), Austin (Amanda Lewis), Jordan, Myles, Layne, Mason, T.J., John and Mark Jr; great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Atlee, Gunner and Raegan; sister Barbara Stout (Charles); and numerous extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Bermuda Memorial Park.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -