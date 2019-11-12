|
|
Sarah Elizabeth Summerfield, 78, passed away on November 10, 2019.
Sarah was born in Colfax, NC to the late Ivey and Sybil Marshall. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Jones.
She is survived by her four sons, Terry (Lisa), Keith (Valerie), Kevin (Crystal) and Mark (Christa); grandchildren, Ryan (Ashton), Austin (Amanda Lewis), Jordan, Myles, Layne, Mason, T.J., John and Mark Jr; great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Atlee, Gunner and Raegan; sister Barbara Stout (Charles); and numerous extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Bermuda Memorial Park.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019