Mrs. Sarah E. Thompson, 73, of Petersburg VA, departed this life Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in the Retreat Doctors' Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Herman Wilkins, Jr. and Ruth Andersen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Thompson, Sr. Although she was a young widow, she devoted her life to her family and showed great faith in God. Mrs. Thompson attended Peabody High School. She was a former employee of Fort Lee and Southside Virginia Training Center.
She leaves to treasure a legacy of precious memories: two sons, Gilbert Thompson, Jr. and Bobby Thompson; two daughters, Deborah D. Harris (Bruice) and Paula Thompson (William); five grandchildren, Bobbie L. Prosise, Jr., Tyrell Prosise, Lauren A. Harris, Kristel S. Baytops, James R. Prosise and Bruice C. Harris III; two sisters, Alice A. Anderson and Sandra Anderson; two brothers, Charles Brown of Texas, and Ivory Anderson; nieces, Toronda Harvell (deceased), Monica Anderson, Temesia Anderson, Tonda Anderson (deceased), Fatima Anderson (Gregory), Ne'Dedra Williams, Sharonda Medina, and Cynthia Brown; one nephew, Ivory Williams; devoted family, John Edmonds (Brenda), Raymond Edmonds (Joyce), Milton Edmonds (Terry), Noel Edmonds, Micheal Edmonds, Roland Edmonds (Briget) and Diane Monroe (Curtis); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.
The family will assemble 12:00 noon the day of the service and receive friends at 2924 Talleywood Lane, Chester, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019