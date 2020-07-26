Sarah F. Hundley, age 75, of 13344 Bradley Bridge Road, Chester, Virginia, departed this life Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 1, 1944 in Chester to the late Geneva Jones Friend and Melvin M. Friend. She attended Carver High School. Mrs. Hundley worked at Macke Vending Company (Allegheny Beverage) with 20 years of service.
She was a faithful and dedicated member of Zion Chester A.M.E. Zion Church. She was a Deaconess, served as Sunday school teacher, superintendent of Sunday schools, sung in senior choir, was active in the Christian Education department, and was a constant fixture in the church Hospitality Department for many years. Mrs. Hundley loved serving others.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Loretta Diane Hundley, and her husband, James Edward Hundley, Sr.
She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, B. Karen Sims of South Chesterfield; one son, James Edward Hundley, Jr. of Chester; one grandchild, Jessica Sims of South Chesterfield; one great grandchild, Olivia Sims; one brother, Bruce H. Friend (Shirley) of Petersburg; three sisters, Hilda Brown of Chester, Carolyn Hancock (Herbert) of Chester, Zelda Trent (Walter) of Ettrick; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A special thanks to all those who freely gave of their time.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. Public Visitation will be held from 10-8pm, Monday, July 27th at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandfuneralhomes.com
or call us at (804) 732-7841.