Deaconess Sarah G. Griffin, age 91, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Johnston-Willis Hospital, Richmond, Virginia.
She was born February 26, 1928, to the late Peter Gregory and Rosa Wyche and was preceded in death by her ten older siblings. She was educated by Sussex County Training School and J.E.J Moore, where she received her GED.
She was a faithful member of Little Mount Baptist Church, Sussex County, Virginia where she served on the Missionary Ministry and Diaconate Ministry. She was also a member of the United Order of Tents and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She and her husband, Ward T. Griffin, Sr., are well-known for their business on Route 35 called, "Ward's Place," that served the community for many years until their health began to decline. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sharing love and spending time entertaining guests, family and friends, even when she wasn't feeling her best. She will be sorely missed, yet fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her dearly.
She leaves to treasure her memory, her husband, Ward, Sr.; three children, Raymond (Eunice) of Ettrick, VA, Ward, Jr. (Barbara) of Sussex, VA, Gerald (devoted friend, Jackie Epps) of Prince George, VA; daughter-in-law, Marietta Griffin of Stony Creek, VA; two sisters-in-law, Edith Gregory of Ettrick, VA, and Josephine Gregory of Waverly, VA; nine grandchildren, Darryl Griffin (Cassandra), Darnell Griffin, both of Woodbridge, VA, Pamela Winfield (John, Jr.) of Dinwiddie, VA, JeJuan Griffin, Tempestt Griffin, Brenden Griffin, Brianna Griffin, all of Sussex, VA, Terra Bishop (Tommy) of Hopewell, VA, Tyneshia Griffin of Prince George, VA; four great-grandchildren, Justin Griffin, London Griffin, Caleb Winfield, Niles Winfield; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends - of them, devoted niece, Sandra Ruffin (William) of Petersburg, VA; and devoted friend, Kathleen Burrow of Petersburg, VA.
A homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Little Mount Baptist Church, Sussex County, Virginia, with the Pastor, Rev. Charles W. Davis Jr., officiating. Burial will commence at the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019