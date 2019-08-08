Home

Services
W.L. Fields Funeral Home
10814 Doyle Blvd
Mc Kenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4811
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.L. Fields Funeral Home
10814 Doyle Blvd
Mc Kenney, VA 23872
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Dinwiddie, VA
SARAH ILLINOR KING


1926 - 2019
SARAH ILLINOR KING Obituary
Sarah Illinor King was born June 15, 1926, in Mecklenburg County, Virginia, to the late Irby Tisdale and Maggie Lee Ogburn. She died peacefully at home on August 4, 2019. She was married to the late James Wesley King.

A son, James J. King; five brothers, Charlie, William Richard, Willie, Robert and Floyd Tisdale, predeceased her.

She joined the New Grove Baptist Church at an early age then later joined Shiloh Baptist Church of Dinwiddie and remained a faithful member until death. She worked as a domestic housekeeper for many families and Fort Pickett. She was also employed with Dinwiddie County school system where she worked over 20 years at McKenney and Sunnyside elementary cafeteria until she retired. She especially loved doing puzzle books and tending flowers.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Wesley King of Dinwiddie, VA, Nelson King of Hyattsville, MD; daughters, Betty Kendrick and Ali Peppers of Richmond, VA; three grandchildren, James D. King of Northen, VA, Lloyd "LJ" Evans III and Kendell Evans of Richmond, VA; five great-grandchildren: Tyler James Hines-King of Northern VA, Lequan, Leron, Kendall and Oliva Evans of Richmond VA; one brother, Davie (Grace) Tisdale of Rockaway Beach, NY; four sisters, Mattie (Eddie) Hampton of Stroudsburg, PA, Nellie(Lee) Neblett of Lunenburg, VA, Emma Craig of Drakes Branch, VA, Pearl( Charlie) Wyman; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, to include devoted friends, Martha Bridgforth and Dorthy Moore.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, Dinwiddie. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Rev. David L. Banks, Sr. will officiate. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Friday, August 9, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online tributes can be left at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the W.L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA. www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
