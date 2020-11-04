1/1
SARAH WILLIAMS STIGALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Williams Stigall, 92, of DeWitt, VA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She is the daughter of Ernest and Nora Williams and preceded in death by her husband, Howell Stigall, Jr. and son, H.C. Stigall III. She is survived by her children, Jerry Stigall (Linda) and Barbara Stigall; three grandchildren, Christopher Stigall (Amber), Melissa Stewart (Travis) and Shannon Skelton (Reid); four great grandchildren, Mallory Lester, Reece Stigall, Brettley Stigall and Hudson Sandate; two sisters, Ercelle Wallace and Christine Halland, a sister-in-law, Betty Robertson; and two loving caregivers, Gracie Jolly and Randy Roberts. Sarah was a pillar of Hawkins Memorial Presbyterian Church. She received a perfect attendance award for 55 years and was very proud of it. Sarah taught Sunday School for many years, was the treasurer of the Presbyterian Women and the founder of the bible school program. She was one of the founding members of the Little Country Store that provides many funds to support the church. Sarah was a hard worker and farmer's wife that helped pull tobacco and a wonderful cook. She worked at Dinwiddie Oil Co. where she met her lifelong friend, Agnes Ferrell. She cleaned many local neighbors' homes and nearby churches, up until she was 88 years old. Sarah joyfully welcomed friends and family into her home, always greeting everyone with a warm hug and a smile. She enjoyed cutting her grass and planting flowers. Sarah had a successful garden each year and canned vegetables for the winter. She believed that kindness would take you farther than anything. Sarah was living proof of that and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M.at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., (Bus. Hwy. 460), Blackstone, VA 23824. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Hawkins Memorial Presbyterian Church, 7816 White Oak Road, Ford, VA 23850. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond, 2924 Brook Rd., Richmond, VA, 23220 or https://www.chfrichmond.org
www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hawkins Memorial Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved