Mrs. Sarah Worrell Harvey passed away quietly at home on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born in Richmond, VA, on November 13, 1930, to Reverend James H. Worrell and Josephine Artis Worrell. Mrs. Harvey completed her education at Disputanta Training School in Disputanta, VA.
Sarah was beautiful, kind, strong, had a deep faith and love for our Lord and was fiercely protective of her family. She was a devoted wife and mother. She and the love of her life, Ozzie Harvey, were married for 54 years, and created a home for their children, where there was much love and laughter. She was the Apple of Ozzie's eye.
Sarah and Ozzie raised seven children, sending all of them to college and most importantly, making sure that they were grounded in the Lord. For Sarah, no sacrifice was too great to make for her children. Despite the demand of working and being a devoted wife, she could always be seen taking the kids to Sunday school, practice, work, or anything else that she thought was important for them.
She loved, supported and disciplined not only her children, but also her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and when they were grown, she did all she could to help them raise their children right.
Sarah also had a great love for her own brothers and sisters. Today, only her sisters, Josephine McCarthy and Mother Maxine Taylor remain of the original nine Worrell children. She was a dedicated companion to Mother Taylor and talked to Josephine every day.
Sarah was employed as a waitress, factory worker at the Arnold Pen Company, and lastly at the Sola Optical Company, where she retired as a supervisor after 20 years of service.
Mrs. Harvey was a faithful member of Calvary Temple Church until her death. She was baptized in Jesus name, according to the scripture Acts 2:38, at Calvary Temple Church under the leadership of her pastor, the late Apostle Wesley M. Taylor, Sr., receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost. She served as President of the Usher board and the Senior Citizen Ministry. She truly loved hearing Apostle Taylor preach the word.
Mrs. Harvey was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Ozzie Harvey; three brothers, Raymond Worrell, James H. Worrell and Vernon Worrell; and two sisters, Susanna Mason and Bessie Barham; and a grandson, Kevin Harvey, Jr.
Mrs. Harvey is survived by seven children, sons, Adolphus Graves (Katrina), Darrell Harvey (Jacquelyn), Otis Harvey (Val), Kevin Harvey (Patryce) and three daughters, Rudine Jenkins (John), Pamela Hairston (Steven) and Christeen Harvey; fifteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Maxine Taylor and Josephine McCarthy. She also leaves to cherish her memories, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She will be missed, but we know that she is at peace in Heaven with the Father now, and that she lives on in this life through the many people she touched along her journey.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Refuge Temple of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 1890 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA, Elder Jerry Rose, Pastor, and District Elder Wesley Taylor, Jr., eulogist. The interment at Arlington National Cemetery.
Viewing for Mrs. Harvey will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 9 to May 10, 2019