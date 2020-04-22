Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
SEAN BASSETTE
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA
SEAN ALLAN BASSETTE

SEAN ALLAN BASSETTE Obituary
Mr. Sean Allan Bassette affectionately known as "Redman," 40, of Chesterfield, VA, entered eternal peace on Monday, April 13, 2020. Sean was born on September 6, 1979, to the late Shirley Bassette and Steven Smith, Sr.

Sean was preceded in death by his grandmother, Willie Mae Luckett; grandfather, Wilbert Lewis; aunt, Bertina Macklin; and uncles, James Bassette and Curtis Luckett.

Sean is survived by one daughter, Cadaja Bassette; two sons, Dezayvion Bassette and Jayden Patterson; grandmother, Katie Mae Williams; one devoted brother/guardian, Dr. Douglas B. Peoples (Lavernia); brothers, Antiona Smith and Steven Smith, Jr.; two sisters, Trina Smith (Nathaniel) and Tonya Smith; two aunts, Brenda Blackwell and Nadine Hudgens; three uncles, Major Luckett (Chanda), Thomas Bassette and Roland Luckett; godmother, Cleo Smith; cousins, Jewel Hinton, Timothy Hobbs, Jr., Timothy Hobbs, Sr., Charissa Hudgens, Talga Luckett, Sherell Brown, Hermanze Blackwell, Mack Macklin, Jr., Brandon Williams, Jamie Williams, Richard Williams, Mashamma Bassette, Sherena Hill, Gilbert Hobbs (Ruby), Rodney Hobbs (Gail), Jenell Hobbs, Jerell Hobbs, Waverly Fields, Jr., Michael Farley (Laverne), Marticia Macklin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends far and near.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA, the Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogist.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
