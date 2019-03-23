The Progress-Index Obituaries
Services
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
On Wednesday March 20, 2019, the Lord called one of his angels' home, Shannon Dominique Williams, who passed away peacefully at Medical College of Virginia.
Shannon was born on November 19, 1985. She was a graduate of Petersburg High School, class of 2003. She received her Certified Nursing Aide (CNA) and she aspired a career in Nursing to receive her LPN, however due to her health declining, she was unable to fulfill.
Shannon was a member of Kingdom Family Ministries, formerly Wings of Faith Ministries.
Shannon was a loving and dedicated mother to her four sons. Shannon will always be remembered for beautiful smile and adventurous spirit.
Shannon was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Helen and James Williams; paternal grandmother, Queen Skelton; cousin, Dawayne Williams; and cousin, King Williams.
She is survived by four beloved sons, Kumari, Delvon, Jacob, and Marshaun Moore; brother, Jason Williams (Merisha); loving and devoted mother, Janice Williams; biological father, Ronnie Todd; father, Al Antonio Branch; paternal grandparents, Atwater and Sula Todd; uncles, Larry Williams (Mary), Gary Williams (Donna), Barrie Branch (Sarah), Patrick Branch, George Skelton, and Percy Skelton (Pamela), all of Petersburg, Va.; aunts, Lori Kay Williams (Harvey), Janet Smith (John), June Williams (Thomas), Constantine Foreman, Robin Skelton, Cynthia Todd, and Audrey Todd, all of Petersburg, Va.; great aunt, Gloria Jean Bonner (Paul) of Washington, DC, and several other great aunts; nephews, Jason II, Collie and Armand; niece, Milena; a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends; among them a devoted friend, Marvin Moore
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, St., officiating. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, Petersburg, Va. Public Viewing will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803. Online condolences may be submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
