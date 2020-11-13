Shantine Holmes-Taylor, 41, of Ettrick, VA was born in Petersburg, VA on June 30, 1979, to the late Larry Cook and Bonnie B. Holmes passed away suddenly Monday, November 9, 2020, in Richmond, VA.
At an early age, Shantine was baptized and attended Baptist Temple Church in Petersburg. She was a graduate of Matoaca High School and also attended John Tyler Community College. Shantine had many passions but drawing was her favorite. She had a heart of gold and was full of life there was never a dull moment when she was in your presence.
Shantine was preceded in death by her grandparents Frances and Billy Graham Holmes, and uncles Jerry Holmes and Jimmy Hargraves.
Cherishing her memory she leaves three sons Elijah Gwinn, Jeramiah Gwinn, Josiah Gwinn all of Chesterfield, VA, one stepson Alvonta Taylor of Hopewell, VA; her husband Alvin; mother Bonnie White (Michael), one step-granddaughter Dior Taylor of Hopewell, VA; three sisters Michelle Stevens of Chesterfield; Mizelle Cook of Dinwiddie, and Tiffany Johnson of Chester; one brother Larry Cook, Sr. (Crystal Coleman); four nieces Zyanna Harrison of Chesterfield, Shavonta Fouts of Petersburg, Talia Cook of Petersburg, and Ceilniece Cook of Petersburg, three nephews Larry Cook, III of Petersburg, Alonzo Miles, Jr., AJ Crenshaw; three aunts Dorothy Harris (Cleveland), Mary Hargraves, and Connie Jones; one uncle Billy Holmes (Gail), devoted hosts of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 10:00 am to 8;00 pm at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us