Sending my condolences to the Holmes, Cook and Taylor family. May each of you find comfort, healing and strength and understanding in a time such as this. I was honored to have known my cousin Shantine from birth and was able to see her grow into a woman. She ran her race and touched so many lives, while fighting this thing called life! She fought the good fight and completed her race. Now, we must continue to run our race and treasure the wonderful memories of her. We will miss her. Wear your crown Shantine and rest on in heaven.







Sylvia Mason

Sylvia Mason

Family