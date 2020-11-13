1/1
SHANTINE HOLMES-TAYLOR
1979 - 2020
Shantine Holmes-Taylor, 41, of Ettrick, VA was born in Petersburg, VA on June 30, 1979, to the late Larry Cook and Bonnie B. Holmes passed away suddenly Monday, November 9, 2020, in Richmond, VA.

At an early age, Shantine was baptized and attended Baptist Temple Church in Petersburg. She was a graduate of Matoaca High School and also attended John Tyler Community College. Shantine had many passions but drawing was her favorite. She had a heart of gold and was full of life there was never a dull moment when she was in your presence.

Shantine was preceded in death by her grandparents Frances and Billy Graham Holmes, and uncles Jerry Holmes and Jimmy Hargraves.

Cherishing her memory she leaves three sons Elijah Gwinn, Jeramiah Gwinn, Josiah Gwinn all of Chesterfield, VA, one stepson Alvonta Taylor of Hopewell, VA; her husband Alvin; mother Bonnie White (Michael), one step-granddaughter Dior Taylor of Hopewell, VA; three sisters Michelle Stevens of Chesterfield; Mizelle Cook of Dinwiddie, and Tiffany Johnson of Chester; one brother Larry Cook, Sr. (Crystal Coleman); four nieces Zyanna Harrison of Chesterfield, Shavonta Fouts of Petersburg, Talia Cook of Petersburg, and Ceilniece Cook of Petersburg, three nephews Larry Cook, III of Petersburg, Alonzo Miles, Jr., AJ Crenshaw; three aunts Dorothy Harris (Cleveland), Mary Hargraves, and Connie Jones; one uncle Billy Holmes (Gail), devoted hosts of cousins, other relatives, and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 10:00 am to 8;00 pm at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
19 entries
November 12, 2020
I believe this young lady might have been related to me, but I will never know now, but to the family of the Holmes family, May you all have my condolences, and she rest in heavenly bliss..
Richard Holmes ,jr. Phillips
Family
November 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always..Love aunt Kim rip

Kimberly Hill
November 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eddie Johnson
Friend
November 12, 2020
My prayers goes out to the family ,sorry for the lost of your love one, shantine will truly be missed.
Cynthia Warren
Neighbor
November 12, 2020
Rest easy my high school friend
November 12, 2020
Praying for strength for her children and Family.
Kashonda Johnson
Classmate
November 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tiffany Fleming-Fells
Friend
November 12, 2020
Sending my condolences to the Holmes, Cook and Taylor family. May each of you find comfort, healing and strength and understanding in a time such as this. I was honored to have known my cousin Shantine from birth and was able to see her grow into a woman. She ran her race and touched so many lives, while fighting this thing called life! She fought the good fight and completed her race. Now, we must continue to run our race and treasure the wonderful memories of her. We will miss her. Wear your crown Shantine and rest on in heaven.



Sylvia Mason
Sylvia Mason
Family
November 11, 2020
I can not find the words to truly express how I feel. My heart aches knowing that such a beautiful person gone too soon. I will always remember how you would always make me laugh. You were truly one of a kind our. Praying for your beautiful mother and boys that God gives them strength.
Carol Harris
Classmate
November 11, 2020
My heart aches for a beautiful soul gone too soon. I will always remember our talks. God bless your beautiful mother and boys.
Nikiya Collier
Friend
November 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
Debra Holmes Palmer
November 11, 2020
Praying for the family for strength.
Marilyn Jackson
Friend
November 11, 2020
To: The Holmes, Cook and Taylor Family. I am sorry to hear about the passing of Shantine. Our hearts go out to each of you in prayer. Be encouraged. From the Crews family.
Virgie Crews
Family
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jennifer Jones
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Praying for peace and comfort for the family. God has called Shantine home and she has gained her wings. Sweet memories of Shantine will forever be cherished.
Robert "Tony" Baskerville and family
Family
November 11, 2020
RIP my friend
Anthony Speights
Friend
November 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Danielle Lindsey
Friend
November 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Danielle Lindsey
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Latanya Harris
Family
