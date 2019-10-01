|
Mr. Shaquille O'Neal Delk, Sr. of 515 Main St., Waverly, Va., entered into eternal rest suddenly Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Va.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Va. (North Dinwiddie County) Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 1, 2019