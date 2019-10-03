|
Shaquille O'Neal Delk, Sr., 25, of 515 W. Main Street, Waverly, Virginia, was called home to glory by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was a loving Father, Brother, Nephew and Cousin.
Shaquille was born on January 27, 1994, to the late Sheila D. Delk of Waverly, Virginia. He attended Sussex Central High School and later attended Job Corps in Maryland. In 2014, Shaquille was a Green Machine Football Coach in Sussex, Virginia. He was employed by Purdue in Prince George County, Virginia.
Shaquille was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila D. Delk; grandfather, Alfred Delk, Sr.; grandmother, Ada Delk; grandmother/mother, Francis Sims; uncle/father, Benjamin Delk; and uncle, Alfred Delk, Jr.
Shaquille leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Shaquille O' Neal Delk, Jr. (Amber) of Maryland; a daughter, Zyliyah Brown (Erneshiha) of Smithfield, Va.; brother, Malik Delk of Waverly, Va.; sister, Keyonda Gray of Petersburg, Va; uncles, Herman Delk (Diann) of Prince George, Va., and Larry Jr. (Tammy) of Waverly, Va.; aunts, Shirley (Joseph) of Stony Creek, Telesea (Shawn) and Loretta of Waverly, Va.; great-great aunt, Carrie Gray of Waverly, Va.; special cousins, Tracy Delk (Kareen) of Chesterfield, Va., Lee Delk and Tinica Braxton, both of Maryland, Koran and Jasmine of Petersburg, Va., Jauron Delk (Raquel) of Sussex, Va., and Patricia Delk of Waverly, Va.; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Among the friends, a very special and supportive person, Shamese Taylor of Prince George, Va., and Steve Burrow of Waverly, Va.
Public viewing for Shaquille O' Neal Delk will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 9:00am to 9:00pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Funeral services for Mr. Delk will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Empowerment Temple Church, 219 N. County Drive, Waverly, Virginia 23890, Rev. Jerry Parham officiating. Interment to follow in Waverly Cemetery, North County Drive and Spring Branch Road, Waverly, Va.
Family and friends are asked to assemble on the day of the service at 11:30 a.m. at 10800 Roland Road, South Prince George, Virginia.
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director. (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com. "Our Family Servicing Your Family"
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019