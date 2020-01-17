|
Ms. Sharon Annette Lewis, affectionately known as "Loopy" transitioned on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at VCU/MCV Medical Center, Richmond, VA. Sharon was born in Petersburg, VA, on February 7, 1956, to late Willie Lewis, Jr. and Christine Briggs Lewis.
Sharon enjoyed life to the fullest, even during life's storms she remained steadfast and anchored in the Lord. She had a glow in her smile and joy in her laughter. In the later days of her life she became a servant for the disadvantaged and the sick even during her existent of illness she continued to attend workshops for the care of others. Her most recent employment was with Crater Community Hospice of Petersburg. She also recently completed training at Petersburg Adult Continuing Education Program as a Dialysis Technician.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Larry Lewis and Willie Lewis III; sisters, Constance Lewis, Barbara Lewis, Rosa Davis, Christine Lyons, Joyce Henderson and Linda Canon.
Sharon leaves to cherish her memories: one son, MiQual "Mickey" Lewis of Petersburg; grandson, Shaquille Muhammad of New York; brothers, Edward Lewis (Carolyn) of Macon, GA; Rev. Harold Lee Lewis (Pansy) and T. Michael Lewis (Marsha), both of Petersburg, VA; brothers-in-law, James Henderson and James Lyons; devoted nieces, Veronica, Helane and Renette; devoted friend, Steven Webb; a host of other relatives and friends. A special acknowledgement to Mr. Daniel Edmonds.
Sharon will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Higher Way Ministries, 515 Virginia Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr., eulogist. The interment will be held at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 10:30 a.m. at the church the day of the service. The family may also be contacted by calling her brothers, Michael Lewis at (804) 504-6918 or (804) 504-5799 and Harold Lewis at (804) 691-4907.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020