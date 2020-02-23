|
Sharon Denise Peaden Goulder, 60, of Prince George, VA passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edward F. Peaden; and was also preceded in death by her sister, Vicki Sanford. Sharon had worked the last 12 years for the Eye Specialist of Virginia. She is survived by her mother Peggy Peaden; her husband, David L. Goulder; three children, Melissa Tucker (Jerry), Derek Hamrick (Kimmie) and Ashley Goulder (Mitchell); six grandchildren, Kaloeb, Kaylee (Manny), Collin, Carter, Wyatt and Sebastian; two sisters, Tammy Peaden and Lisa Peaden-Acord; a brother-in-law, Sandy Sanford; amongst other loved ones. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. . Flowers are welcome, or contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Sharon Peaden Goulder. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020