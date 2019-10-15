|
Ms. Sharon Dorethia Todd Williamson of Richmond, VA, departed this life at the home of Michelle Williamson Holt in Capitol Heights, MD, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Sharon was born in Petersburg, VA, on February 2, 1954.
Sharon was the eleventh child of eleven, born to the late Arrow Henry Todd and Ruth Thweatt Todd of Petersburg, VA. She lived all of her adult life in Richmond, VA, and received her education in the Petersburg Public School System. She graduated from Petersburg High School, Petersburg, VA, in 1972.
Sharon attended Virginia State College (University) for two years before obtaining a certificate in computer programming from the Computer Learning Center in Springfield, VA. She obtained further training in the field of information technology from the Department of Defense Information Technology Training Center in Fairfax, VA.
After Sharon completed her training, she worked at the Defense General Supply Center in Richmond, VA, from 1980 to 1984. She then worked as a computer programmer at Fort Lee from 1984 to 1986 and returned to the Defense General Supply Center as a computer programmer from 1986 to 1991.
Sharon loved the Lord and was an avid reader. Sharon also had a deep love for her family, which was demonstrated through her planning and executing of several family reunions.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Michelle Williamson Holt (Brian); sisters, Mary Goode (Thomas-deceased) of Petersburg, VA, Ruth Bonner-Simpson (John-deceased) of Ettrick, VA, and Brenda Todd of Richmond, VA; brothers, James Todd and Lewis Todd of Petersburg, VA, and Michael Todd of Richmond, VA; brother-in-law, William Overton of Oxon Hill, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Addie Howard, Lillian Henry, Barbara Overton, and Arrow Leon Todd, Jr.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, and Rev. Kenneth King, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family assemble 10:00 a.m. the day of the service at the church.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019