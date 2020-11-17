Sharon Elaine Reed, 61, of Dinwiddie passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Born August 10, 1959, she was the daughter of Rose Kathleen and the late Lloyd Edwin Wolfrey. An avid outdoorswoman, Sharon enjoyed hunting, fishing and trips to the beach. She also loved going on cruises and was a regular at local yard sales. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Jerry Lee Reed, Sr.; two children, Jerry Lee Reed, Jr., and wife, Stacey, Shannon Reed and fiancé, Jason; two grandsons, Hunter and Preston Reed; mother, Rose Kathleen Wolfrey; brother, Richard Wolfrey; niece, Rose Marie Privott and husband, Bruce; great-niece, Savannah Privott; sister-in-law, Liz Slavin and husband, Mitch; beloved pet, Emma; and other extended family members. Interment will be private. For those who would like to pay their respects and celebrate Sharon's life, the family would like to invite those close to Sharon to the Reed residence on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 720295, Oklahoma City, OK 73172-0295. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com