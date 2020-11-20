Ms. Sharon Isabelle Mitchell (Jones), 68, of Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family at her residence. Sharon was affectionately known as "Sister". Sharon was born on July 29, 1952, in Petersburg, VA to the late John Henry and Ida Belle Jones, Sr. She received her education in the Petersburg Public School System. Sharon was a long time employee of the Defense General Supply Center (Bellwood). She was baptized at an early age. Sharon attended church regularly until her health began to decline. Two of her favorite songs were "On The Banks Of Jordan" and "Be Encouraged."

Sharon leaves to cherish her loving memories, one devoted daughter, Kimberly Stanley (Douglas); nine siblings, Ruby Brown of Clinton, MD, John Jones, Jr. (Phyllis) of Chesterfield, VA, William Jones (Brenda) of Concord, NC, Ronnie Jones (Linda) of Petersburg, VA, Randy Jones (Sylvia) of Petersburg, VA, Connie Lewis (John) of Charlotte, NC, Kevin Jones (LaShon) of LaPlata, MD, Barry Jones (Tammie) of Sandston, VA, Michael Jones (Janice) of Chesterfield, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers, kind words, and acts of kindness. Also, we would like to offer special thanks to Nayar Hospice, LLC. and her two caregivers, Lori Martinez and Zelda Peterson. Your many acts of kindness will never be forgotten. Please continue to keep our family in prayer.

A service celebrating the life of Sharon will be on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. The family will assemble at the chapel at 12 Noon on the day of the service. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA. 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices

