SHARON ISABELLE MITCHELL
1952 - 2020
Ms. Sharon Isabelle Mitchell (Jones), 68, of Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family at her residence. Sharon was affectionately known as "Sister". Sharon was born on July 29, 1952, in Petersburg, VA to the late John Henry and Ida Belle Jones, Sr. She received her education in the Petersburg Public School System. Sharon was a long time employee of the Defense General Supply Center (Bellwood). She was baptized at an early age. Sharon attended church regularly until her health began to decline. Two of her favorite songs were "On The Banks Of Jordan" and "Be Encouraged."
Sharon leaves to cherish her loving memories, one devoted daughter, Kimberly Stanley (Douglas); nine siblings, Ruby Brown of Clinton, MD, John Jones, Jr. (Phyllis) of Chesterfield, VA, William Jones (Brenda) of Concord, NC, Ronnie Jones (Linda) of Petersburg, VA, Randy Jones (Sylvia) of Petersburg, VA, Connie Lewis (John) of Charlotte, NC, Kevin Jones (LaShon) of LaPlata, MD, Barry Jones (Tammie) of Sandston, VA, Michael Jones (Janice) of Chesterfield, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers, kind words, and acts of kindness. Also, we would like to offer special thanks to Nayar Hospice, LLC. and her two caregivers, Lori Martinez and Zelda Peterson. Your many acts of kindness will never be forgotten. Please continue to keep our family in prayer.
A service celebrating the life of Sharon will be on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. The family will assemble at the chapel at 12 Noon on the day of the service. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA. 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices

Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
NOV
20
Memorial Gathering
12:00 PM
assemble at the chapel
NOV
20
Service
01:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
November 19, 2020
Would like to send my deepest condolences to Kim.Im just finding this out today wich is Thursday if you need anything I’m here
Keisha Goode
Friend
November 19, 2020
Condolences to the family. Nettie
Antoinette Evans
Friend
November 19, 2020
My condolences goes out to the entire family of the late Sharon Jones. Sorry for your loss. Sharon was a great inspiration within the Bell wood family (Defense General Supply Center). After I met her, she became like a family member to me. She started to ride with me home in the afternoon. I really enjoyed the time that I got to spend with her. We stopped up and down the highway, shopping and eating. Sadly gone, but I'm sure that she will be truly missed. Rest in peace Sharon.
Altoria Harris
Coworker
November 17, 2020
To the family of Sister Sharon Mitchell Jones our thoughts and prayers are with you and family during this time of berevement. Remember that God is your refuge and strength an ever present help in the time of trouble. Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. May God bless and comfort you.
Rev. Drs. Carrie & Jimmie Walker
Friend
November 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gloria Moss
Friend
November 16, 2020
To the family of Sharon Mitchell (aka Sista) My prayers are with you all. May the Holy Spirit continue to comfort & keep you. To my sister in Christ Brown, stay strong in Christ Jesus. Blessings always, Ms. Betty J.
Betty Jennings
Friend
November 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Noel Edmonds
Friend
November 15, 2020
I will always think of the good times we had at Bellwood , rest in peace SHARON
WILLIAM TRENT
Friend
November 14, 2020
Our sincere condolences in the loss of a childhood friend. May you find comfort in her sweet memories.
Linda Redwine Bell
Friend
November 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
William & Dorothy Walker
Friend
November 14, 2020
Sympathies and condolences to the family of a very sweet and kind person who loved to laugh. Family, be strong, encouraged, united and love one another as Sharon would want. Take your rest, Sharon! God’s purpose for your life has been fulfilled.
Tina DLA Aviation Richmond/DSCR
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
Randy & Family, May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Delores J Bland
Friend
November 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Deborah Hobbs
Friend
November 13, 2020
RIP
Patricia Fortune
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Eddie Johnson
Friend
