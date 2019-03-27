|
|
Sharon Marie Fisher, 68, of Prince George, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, James and Marian Moore Pullen; her husband, Dale Fisher; two brothers; and one sister. Sharon was a Christian School teacher for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church where she taught as a Sunday School teacher for over 45 years and was dedicated to her church family. She was a great cake baker, an avid coupon shopper, Prayer Warrior and loved vacationing. Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Sherry Hamel and her husband, Kevin, Chris Fisher and his wife, Kemberlie, Evelyn Privette and her husband, David; grandchildren, Amanda Armstead (Justin), Amber Hamel, Kaitlyn Dickerson (Eli), Austin Fisher (Savannah), Miranda Fisher, Shawn Privette, Andrea Privette, Seth Privette, Brooke Privette; great-grandchildren, Mason, Tinzleigh, Scarlett; six brothers; one sister; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Southside Baptist Church, 2007 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the church. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church in her honor. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019