Ms. Sharon P. Pettiford, 62, entered eternal rest and peace on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. A native of Petersburg, VA., she was born November 27, 1957, to the late Mrs. Shirley P. Dodson and Herbert Lee Dodson.
She was a graduate of Petersburg High School, Class of 1976. Sharon has always had a love for children. During her early years, she was employed by Zion Apostolic and Tabernacle Day Cares. Most recently, she was a proud employee of Petersburg City Public Schools for over 23 ½ years. Many of those years were spent at Walnut Hill Elementary School as a Special Education Paraprofessional. While at Walnut Hill, Sharon served as Chairperson of PTA Membership for 11 years under the leadership of Kenneth Pritchett. Her involvement did not stop there as she was also Chairperson of the Hospitality Committee. It was apparent by all who knew her that she had a special love for her Walnut Hill Family and Friends. Throughout her career, Sharon made a significant impact on multiple generations of children in the Petersburg, VA community.
Sharon was a faithful member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, for over 50 years. Early on she served as a member of the Young Adult Choir at the Halifax and Market Street location. She was an active member of the Pastor's Aid and Christmas Outreach Ministries.
Sharon leaves a legacy of love, faithfulness, compassion, servitude and devotion. Her interests were vast as she volunteered for the Petersburg Democratic Committee. Her family, friends and community will remember her as a lady of class and style. She was a cook among cooks with some of her specialty dishes being potato salad, vinegar pie, pound cake and chicken salad. Her talents didn't stop there. She had a knack for hair. Many little girls got their first hairstyle, braids and beads from her. Sharon was outspoken in words. She said what she meant and meant what she said. Even still, she had a heart of gold. She never second guessed a chance to help anyone along her journey.
Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Sarelda D. Watts; brother, Rodrick Dodson; and her aunt, Jennie P. Billips.
She leaves to cherish her memories: longtime companion, Michael J. Pegram; six brothers, André Pettiford, Herbert Pettiford (Callisto), J. Alonzo Dodson, Brodrick Dodson (Loretta), Kevin Dodson and Carlos Dodson (Christine); sister, Caprice Dodson; four aunts, Leola P. Jones and Viola P. Graves both of Petersburg, VA, Eva P. Clark of Ettrick, VA, and Alice P. Surley of Chesterfield, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.
The family is following the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines for funeral attendances. Due to the current guidelines, a celebration of life service will be held later in the year. The date and all information regarding the celebration of life will be announced in the Petersburg Progress-Index Newspaper as well as on the website of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020