SHAWN GRIFFIN DILLOW


1976 - 2020
SHAWN GRIFFIN DILLOW Obituary
Shawn Griffin Dillow passed away February 11, 2020. He was 43 years old. Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Larry Dillow; and his mother, Jean Norwood.
Shawn is survived by his son, Dakota Mann Dillow; his dad, William Norwood; his sisters, Laura Dillow Repass (Doug) and Kelly Russell (Greg); nieces, Amanda and Olivia; nephew, Tyler Russell; his aunt, Janette Wilcox; lots of cousins and friends.
At the request of Shawn, there will not be a service.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 27, 2020
