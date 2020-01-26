|
Funeral services for Mrs. Sheila W. Lassister, 64, of 11509 Quaker Road, Dinwiddie, VA will be held 12 noon Friday, January 31, 2020 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA; Bishop Jeffrey Reaves, officiating.
Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Public viewing will be Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the Petersburg Chapel.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA . 23803(804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 26, 2020