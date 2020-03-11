|
|
Mrs. Shelcie Moss Lawing, 55, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, went home to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Shelcie was born on June 30, 1964, to the late Mr. James Moss and Mrs. Phenoris Reed Moss of Petersburg, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Deacon Kylor Reed Sr. of Stony Creek, Virginia, Willie and Musia Louise Moss of Richmond, Virginia; and her stepmother, Vernell Moss of Petersburg, Virginia.
In her youth, Shelcie accepted Christ and was baptized at First Baptist Church, Jarratt, Virginia. She was a graduate of Petersburg High School, class of 1982. Shelcie continued her education at Norfolk State University where she received her bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education in 1987.
Shelcie's passion for children began when she worked as an afterschool assistant at Wyche's Kindergarten and Childcare Center in Petersburg, Virginia. After college, Shelcie's career began in the Petersburg Public School System as a Headstart Visiting Teacher from 1989-1995. Then later went onto be a family support worker for Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First. Shelcie retired from Chesterfield County Social Service Department after 21 years of service.
Shelcie was full of life and always willing to share encouraging, thoughtful and honest words while blessing your presence with her warm and pleasant smile. She had a passion for helping others and was a friend to all she met. Shelcie enjoyed singing, shopping, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.
Shelcie will be greatly missed by her husband of 28 years, William Lawing, Jr.; two sons, William Lawing III and Myles Lawing, all of North Chesterfield; one grandson, Josiah Lawing of Richmond, Virginia; two sisters, Voncie Moss Grant (Robert) of North Chesterfield, Cheryl Casey (Rodney) of Petersburg; grandmother, Deaconess Annie Mae Reed of Stony Creek, Virginia; mother-in-law, Mrs. Bobbi Lee Lawing of Ashland; uncles, Kylor Reed, Jr. (Mary) of Rice, Virginia, John R. Moss (Dorothy) of Petersburg, Virginia, Willie Moss and Ananias Moss of Richmond, Virginia; Leon Moss of Georgia; aunts, Claretha Moss of Richmond, Virginia, Mary Robinson ( William) and Martha Giles ( George) of Arizona; godparents, Raymond and Sharon Crockett of Petersburg; two nieces, Maya Towers and Chiquita Casey; four nephews, Robert and Rodney Grant, Olajuwon Johnson, Khalil Casey; great nephews, Carter, Brian and Khalil Jr.; great nieces, McKenzie, Ariona, and Omariyah; three godsisters, Delphine Mason ( Ivory), Nanette Taylor ( Lamont) and Kimberly Scott ( Dejuan); goddaughter, Tiffany Chestnut ( Sean); god nieces, Paris, Kya, Kara; god nephew, Jonathon; two great-aunts, Rachael Reed of Stony Creek, Virginia, and Ruth Reed of Philadelphia; a host of loving cousins and many friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg. Rev. CaShawn D. Parker, eulogist, and Apostle Barbie Roundtree officiating. Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home, the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. that evening.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia. (804)-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020