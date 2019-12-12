|
Ms. Shelia Gearlene Graves, 66, of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on December 7, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was born May 26, 1953, to Thomas Woodrow and Virgin Elizabeth Winfield Graves in Sussex, VA.
At an early age she gave her life to Christ at Little Bethel Baptist Church in Stony Creek, VA. Shelia attended Sussex County Public School System.
She worked at Kellers Aluminum for many years, retiring from the food service industry. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, listening to music, dancing and cooking. She was the life of the party.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Herlene Jones, Catherine Griffin, Ethel Taylor, Thomas Graves and James Graves.
She leaves to cherish her memories: a very devoted life partner of 48 years, Franklin Alton Boisseau of Petersburg, VA; children, twins Franklin Graves (Melodie) and Frances Graves Jackson (Warren), and Lanesha Graves (LaDarrell), all of Petersburg, VA; ten grandchildren, Jestin Thorne, Justice Thorne, Malik Williams, Malake Williams, Vadell Williams, Kadeejah Graves, Cierra Graves, Jasmine Allen, Fatiah Graves and Franklin Graves, Jr.; three sisters, Ann Barnes of Stony Creek, VA, Emma Griffin of McKenney, VA and Virginia King (Saul) of Petersburg, VA; three brothers, Wayne Graves of Stony Creek, VA, Jerry Graves of Petersburg, VA and Ralph Graves (Gloria) of Prince George, VA; devoted sister-in-law, Celestine Boisseau; devoted nephew, Wendell Jones; devoted friends, Irene James and Joan Hill; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Little Bethel Baptist Church, 23503 Flatfoot Road, Stony Creek, VA, the Rev. David Banks, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
