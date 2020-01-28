|
Shelia W. Lassiter entered eternal rest and peace on January 22, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Hospital. She was born in Petersburg, VA, on August 3, 1955, to the late Howard Williams and Joyce P. Williams. Shelia accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Zion Baptist Church. while there participated in the choir, usher board, and was a Sunday school teacher. She later transitioned to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, where she served as a faithful member who truly loved the Lord.
Shelia was a 1973 graduate of Petersburg High School. She began her working career as a secretary for several businesses such as Firestone, Petersburg and Prince George School Board, Virginia Department of Transportation and her beloved Virginia State University. Aspiring for more, she obtained her associate's degree from John Tyler Community College and later received her undergrad and Master's of Education in Counseling from Virginia State University. Since then Shelia has been a dedicated Adult Mental Health Senior Clinician at District 19 where she worked until she became ill.
Shelia enjoyed being a member of the Petersburg Family YMCA. During their Friday socials, she loved exercising, sharing stories, praying, eating and lots of laughter with people who would become known as the "Living Room Crew." Additionally, her favorite pass time included traveling to places such as Spain, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and countless other places.
Shelia was preceded in death by her parents; aunts, Bessie P. Chambliss, Ella M. Hyman, Verlean P. Sykes (James); Uncle John E. Parham; and cousins; Otelia Ruffin, Carrie Stewart, Carlton Parham.
Left to cherish Shelia's precious memories and life legacy are her husband, James "Buck" Lassiter Jr.; loving children: Ms. Chernique Williams, Mr. Montquel Wyatt (Tanesha), Ms. Michelle Williams and Ms. Essence Lassiter; two sisters; Patricia Harris and Angela Williams; nine grandchildren, whom she adored: Isaiah Myrick, Cierra Johnson, Montquel Wyatt Jr., Trequel Wyatt, Makyle Wyatt, Brooklynn Wyatt, Jorden Skeeter, Kennedi Ricks, and Aiden Ricks; three sisters-in-law: Cheryl Lassiter(Bernard), Gale Lassiter (Erving), Karen Buck; two brothers-in-law Jarvis Lassiter(Tina) and Stacey Lassiter(Sandra); and a host of nieces and nephews; cousins: Patricia A. Fitzgerald(Howard), Gloria Parham, Eva Parham, Jeanette Parham; friends: Tracey Moore, Gloria Anderson, and Margarita Echavarria.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, January 31, 2020, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Rd. Petersburg, VA; Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, officiating. Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Public viewing will be from 10 am to 8 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the Petersburg Chapel.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA.(804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020