Ms. Shelley F. Granderson, 55, of North Dinwiddie, VA, was called home Friday, August 23, 2019, at her residence. Born April 9, 1964, was the daughter of Ethel Granderson and the late Isaac Granderson, Jr. She was a graduate of Petersburg High School Class of 1983.
Shelley loved to help others and was a Registered Med Tech for many years working with individuals in the assisted living facilities. She also loved and cherished her family, enjoying her days with her twin sister and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children, Taneisha Granderson and DaRyan Granderson (Nika); a devoted friend, John Mason; mother, Ethel Granderson; grandchildren, DaQuan, Jeremiah, ZaRyah and JaNya; one great-grandson, Elijah; great-nephew, Jevontae; sisters, her twin, Shelia Jenkins (Joe), Darlene Granderson (Casper), and Brenda Simms (Darius); brothers, Alexander Granderson (Helen) and Michael Granderson (Connie); goddaughter, J'Care Graves; aunts, Martha Taylor, Theresa Noggin (John), Mary Jones (Gary), Ethel M. Williams, Jeryline Dillard and Katie Mayes; uncles, John Taylor, Clinton Taylor (Evelyn), Langston Granderson and James Granderson; nieces, Tequita, Tiera and Charla; nephews, Dauris, Deonta and Michael Jr.; devoted cousin, Kelli Cole; devoted friends, Shenike Jones, Mary Draft and William Brown; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, District Elder Wesley Taylor, Jr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service at 13618 Halifax Road, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019