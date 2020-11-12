On November 9, 2020, God called home our loved one, Mr. Sherman Wynn of 731 Harding Street, Petersburg, VA. He was born August 17, 1939 to the late John Henry Wynn and Alise Pegram Wynn.
He attended Petersburg Public Schools. Sherman often greeted everyone with his precious smile and treated no one he came in contact with as a stranger. Sheman was employed at Southside Regional Medical Center for numerous years until his declining health. You would often expect to meet Sherman on Sunday mornings walking to Good Shepherd Baptist Church to give God the praise.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ernest Wynn, Sr. and John Wynn.
Sherman leaves to cherish his memories: two devoted sisters, Delores Scott and Mary Mason; one brother, Raymond Wynn and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
