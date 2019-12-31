Home

SHERRI H. NIXON

SHERRI H. NIXON Obituary
Ms. Sherri Holmes Nixon, 51, of Richmond, VA, departed this life Friday, December 27, 2019, at VCU Medical Center, Richmond, VA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. Interment will follow at St. Paul Holiness Church Cemetery, Dendron, VA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. (804)732-7841.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 31, 2019
