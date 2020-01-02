|
|
Beloved Sherri H. Nixon of Surry, Virginia was born on January 24, 1968 to Calvin and Rita Holmes. She passed away surrounded by loving family members on December 27, 2019 at the age of 51. Sherri matriculated the Surry County Public School System and graduated as Valedictorian for her class in 1986. She subsequently attended and graduated from The College of William & Mary in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. In 1991, Sherri married Keith L. Nixon Sr. of Waverly, Virginia and of this union son, Keith Jr., 26, and daughter, Kayla, 25, were born.
Sherri lived to have fun and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. As a devoted mother, she most enjoyed spending time with her children and family pet, Kobe. In addition to enjoying time with family, Sherri was actively involved in her church, Rose of Sharon Church, loved to travel, watch movies, and experience new cuisines. From an early age, Sherri was gifted to sing. Her heart for God and knowledge of the Word of God fueled her to live what she sang about in such a way that her anointing touched the hearts of many. Richly blessed with a servant's heart, Sherri loved to love people and will be lovingly remembered by her infectious smile and gracious, compassionate spirit.
Sherri is survived by her two children, Keith and Kayla; parents, Calvin and Rita Holmes; siblings, Calvin Holmes II (Angelica), Sheron Wyatt (David), Norman Wyatt Jr. (Maketa); grandparents, Ruby and Ruffin Price Sr., and a host of other family members including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. Pastor Wesley Taylor, Jr. will officiate and Bishop Tyrone Harper, Sr. will eulogize. Interment will follow at St. Paul Holiness Church, Dendron, VA.
Remains will lie in state at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Public viewing will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804) 732-7841. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020