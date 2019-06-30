Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
SHERRILL JACKSON
SHERRILL J. JACKSON

Service for Sherrill J. Jackson will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 12492 Kientz Road, Jarratt, VA, the Rev. James W. Taylor, eulogist and Rev. Tatum, officiating. The interment to follow at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will assemble 1:00 p.m., the day of the service and will also receive friends at 3101 Forest Hill Road, Petersburg, VA.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911
Published in The Progress-Index on June 30, 2019
