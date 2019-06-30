|
Service for Sherrill J. Jackson will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 12492 Kientz Road, Jarratt, VA, the Rev. James W. Taylor, eulogist and Rev. Tatum, officiating. The interment to follow at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m., the day of the service and will also receive friends at 3101 Forest Hill Road, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on June 30, 2019