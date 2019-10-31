The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
SHIRLEY A. JOHNSON


1942 - 2019
SHIRLEY A. JOHNSON Obituary
Ms. Shirley A. Johnson of Colonial Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center departed this life Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Shirley was born may 8, 1942, to the late Marie Washington and Henry Massenburg. She was a Domestic worker for many years until her health declined.
Shirley was faithful member going to church every Sunday at Bread of Life Church, Petersburg, VA; Pastor Frank Mayfield and wife, Carolyn.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Boddie, Mattie Curtis; and brother, Grover Watkins.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memories her son, James Johnson of Petersburg; daughters, Alice Jackson and Virginia White of Petersburg, Linda Massenburg and Mildred Johnson, both of Hopewell; brother, Sam Massenburg; grandchildren, Tyqueshia Jones, Bernice Jackson, Yolanda Johnson, Latoya Johnson, Harold, Tyrone, Darrell, Raymont, Quenton, Keara, Lashay, Keshauna, LaQuinta Massenburg; nieces, Mary Curtis, Joyce Curtis, Brenda Williams, Linda Massenburg and Patricia Massenburg; nephews, John Curtis (Senrina), Andrew Curtis "Rap", and James Curtis; twenty great grandchildren; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Bland & Tucker Chapel, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. Chief Apostle Mary P. Bonner, Harvest International Full Gospel Baptist Center, 1017 W. Washington St., Petersburg, VA, will officiate.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
