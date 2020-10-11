Shirley Ann Wells, 79, of Sutherland passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born October 21, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Rose Merrill, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Samuel Wells, Jr. Mrs. Wells was a special needs educator in Dinwiddie County for many years. She is survived by her five grandchildren; and many other extended family members. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Family being served by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice
.