Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY ANN MORRIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHIRLEY ANN MORRIS Obituary
Shirley Ann Morris, 72, of Prince George, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Betty Goad Hamm; her step parents, Harold and Bonnie Price; five brothers; 2 sisters.
Shirley is survived by her sons, James Morris, Steven Morris (Annie); grandchildren, Ciara Morris, Ryan Morris; sister, Florence Withrow (James); brother, Mack Hamm (Patty); significant other, Randy Davidson; special cousins, Beverly Thomas, Zendell Price (Becky); numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now