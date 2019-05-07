|
Shirley Ann Morris, 72, of Prince George, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Betty Goad Hamm; her step parents, Harold and Bonnie Price; five brothers; 2 sisters.
Shirley is survived by her sons, James Morris, Steven Morris (Annie); grandchildren, Ciara Morris, Ryan Morris; sister, Florence Withrow (James); brother, Mack Hamm (Patty); significant other, Randy Davidson; special cousins, Beverly Thomas, Zendell Price (Becky); numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 7 to May 8, 2019