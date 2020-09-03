1/1
SHIRLEY B. FITZGERALD TAYLOR
1935 - 2020
On August 30, 2020, on a beautiful Sunday morning, Mrs. Shirley B. Fitzgerald Taylor, of 818 Rosemont Street, Petersburg, VA, left the toils of this world and gained her wings in Heaven after a very long illness.

Mrs. Taylor was the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Eliza Fitzgerald, Sr. She was a graduate of the Petersburg Public School System and Virginia State College (now University) where she received a Bachelor's Degree and Masters Degree in Elementary Education. She retired from the Dinwiddie County School System. In retirement she remained active, working at the Beacon House, the Petersburg School System, and the VSU Educational Talent Search Program. She was also a member of the Peabody High School National Alumni Association, member of Petersburg/Prince George Retired Teachers Associations.

She was a faithful member of the Gillfield Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Sanctuary Choir for many years, the Missionary Ministry, Vacation Bible School Committee and the Singles Ministry.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Glen Ray Fitzgerald, Stanley Fitzgerald, Alonzo K. Fitzgerald and Linwood Fitzgerald; sisters, Barbara W. Hill, Patricia E. lsselmou, and Iris Bugg; and step-mother, Lin Fitzgerald.


Mrs. Taylor leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted son, Theodore H. Taylor, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Erica B. Taylor; two loving grandsons, Theodore H. "Trey" Taylor Ill and SPC Gabriel M. Taylor all of Chester VA; brothers, Ralph E. Fitzgerald, Jr. of Petersburg, VA, Jessie L. Fitzgerald of Winter Park, FL, and Steve Fitzgerald (Joann) of Waldof, MD; sister, Argie M. Williamson (Johnny) of Flint, Ml; two devoted nieces, Janice Hollemon and Gayle Gannaway (Vernell); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons, eulogist.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
To the Taylor Family , My heartfelt condolences to each of you. Just remember the many fun things and happy days that you shared with her like I did She touched many students tutoring them to enhance their educational achievement. My prayers and blessings are with each of you.
Zelda Tucker-Dugger
Family
September 2, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to you on this day and every day. Love you cuz
Donna Williamson
Family
September 2, 2020
Theodore I was saddened to hear the news, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family my friend.
Jonathan Hazel
Classmate
August 30, 2020
Sylvia Hines-Davis
Acquaintance
