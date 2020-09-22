Shirley Brearey Castner, 87, of Hopewell, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born in Dewsbury, England, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Brearey and Emma Street Brearey. She was also preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Thompson; siblings, Tony Brearey and Jeff Cope; close friends, Miriam Hatchet and Ida Price; and her TBPA family. She is survived by her husband, Hans Castner; daughter, Shirley Thompson; step-son, Hans Castner, Jr.; grandson, Daniel Thompson; brothers, Christopher Cope (Hillary) and Leslie Cope; niece, Gillian Dixon; great-niece, Samantha Deprisco; great-nephews, Tony Deprisco, Alex Deprisco, and Andrew Deprisco; and her beloved pets, Lady and Saffy. Mrs. Castner worked as a nurse for John Randolph Medical Center and Kenner Army Hospital, Fort Lee, in both physical therapy and labor and delivery, retiring after 40 years of service. She had a strong passion for singing and was a member of the Petersburg Festival Chorus as well as two barber shop chorus groups, the Sweet Adelides and Cold Harbor Lights. She enjoyed watching her British TV shows with a cup of tea and bar of chocolate. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Appomattox Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.