God in his infinite wisdom called home one his beloved servants, Elder Shirley Deloris Ruffin Baines, early Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, at VCU Health System, Richmond.
Elder Baines was a native of Carson, Va. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Cornelius Moses Ruffin and Mrs. Juanita Ruffin Turner. At an early age, Elder Baines was baptized at First Baptist Church, Jarratt and later started attending and joined in membership at Little Zion Baptist Church, Carson, Virginia.
She was a graduate of Southside High School, Dinwiddie. Elder Baines graduated from Bennett College, Greensboro, N.C., where she majored in Education and minored in Home Economics. She earned a master's degree from Virginia State College (now University).
Elder Baines was a member of Gospel Charms and the Young Adult Community Ensemble (YACE). Her love for Christ often led her to attending evening programs in the community as she enjoyed hearing quartets and choruses. This is how she met her beloved husband, Apostle Lorenzo Baines. Apostle Baines was a member of the Christianaires and met Elder Baines while she was attending one of their evening programs in Hopewell. In September, they would have celebrated 28 years of marriage.
Elder Baines and Apostle Baines started holding Bible studies in their home for the community to attend, which led them to starting Carrying the Cross Ministry in Emporia and Petersburg, Virginia .
As first lady of the church, Elder Baines taught Bible Study and was the founder of Lighthouse Women's Fellowship. Elder Baines was licensed as a minister under Dr. D. Tyrone Brandon, Sr. and ordained by her husband, Apostle Lorenzo Baines. She received a Doctor of Divinity from Living Water Bible Institute.
Elder Baines was an educator with 45 years of service, having taught in Dinwiddie County Public Schools, Sussex County Public Schools and Stony Creek Public Schools. She taught adult education, art and was a reading facilitator. After Elder Baines retired, she returned to the classroom to serve as a substitute teacher. Elder Baines also spent many summers working as the Enrichment Coordinator for NYSP at Virginia State University. She had such a passion for education that she tutored students in her spare time.
Elder Baines is survived by her husband, Apostle Lorenzo Baines; a daughter, Tiffany Bonner; a son, Lorenzo DeShon Baines; two brothers, Moses Linel Ruffin and Sid Turner; one sister, Joyce Lewis; an aunt, Annie Mae Reed; four grandchildren, Malik Crocker, MeShon Crocker, Preston York and Mia Truesdale; four great grandchildren, Ja'Shaun Crocker, Semaj Crocker, Preston York, Jr. and Mahraj York. Her extended family includes: sisters-in-law, Lucille Baines, Nancy Baines, Katherine Baines, Margie Falcon (Robert); and brothers-in-law, Walter Baines (Bennie Mae), Donald Baines, Glen Baines and Leonard Baines.
Elder Baines also counted many friends and loved ones as part of her family, among them are: godparents, Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Burrows; godsister, Stephanie Nicholas; godchildren, Larry Bernard Stokes, II, Jewel Dewitt, Steven Burrow, Marion Bonner and Elvira Boyd; daughters-inlove, Kesha Williams, Lahoma Bland Owens, Regina Crawford, Dia Rogers Grice, Barbara Wyche and Khadijah Muhammad; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to include, her dearest friends, LaVerne Sturdifen, Linda Stokes, Rev. Linda Skipper, Donita Wooten, Mable Crump, Beulah Moore, Mary and Glover Wilson, Margret Parham, Kathleen Myler Smith, her beloved Sunnyside Crew, Rose DeWitt, Carol Jones, Ida Walker, Agnes Land, Mary Alsbrook, Charlie Taylor and her Carrying the Cross Church family who was near and dear to her heart.
A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA.
A public viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Celebration of Life Center located adjacent to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in honor of Elder Shirley Baines, to Carrying the Cross Ministry, 2557 South Crater Rd, Building H, Petersburg, VA 23805.
