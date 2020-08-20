To Tiffany and family,I was so sadden to hear of your mother and loveone's death. I have nothing but beautiful memories of her and memories of how awesome she displayed her love for Tiffany. Her smile would light up a room, her greetings or conversations upon meeting you would always make one feel like part of her family. Tiffany, I pray that God will wrap his arms around you and your family, providing you with all the comfort,strength and willpower to carry on. Tiffany, your mom's legacy and memories will live on through you. We love you and loved her so much. May the Peace of the Lord be with you and your family Always.

Carolyn Goodwyn Birchette & Family( Ada Goodwyn and girls:Gayle, Janice, Charlene & Angela)

