ELDER SHIRLEY DELORIS RUFFIN BAINES
1943 - 2020
God in his infinite wisdom called home one his beloved servants, Elder Shirley Deloris Ruffin Baines, early Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, at VCU Health System, Richmond.
Elder Baines was a native of Carson, Va. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Cornelius Moses Ruffin and Mrs. Juanita Ruffin Turner. At an early age, Elder Baines was baptized at First Baptist Church, Jarratt and later started attending and joined in membership at Little Zion Baptist Church, Carson, Virginia.
She was a graduate of Southside High School, Dinwiddie. Elder Baines graduated from Bennett College, Greensboro, N.C., where she majored in Education and minored in Home Economics. She earned a master's degree from Virginia State College (now University).
Elder Baines was a member of Gospel Charms and the Young Adult Community Ensemble (YACE). Her love for Christ often led her to attending evening programs in the community as she enjoyed hearing quartets and choruses. This is how she met her beloved husband, Apostle Lorenzo Baines. Apostle Baines was a member of the Christianaires and met Elder Baines while she was attending one of their evening programs in Hopewell. In September, they would have celebrated 28 years of marriage.
Elder Baines and Apostle Baines started holding Bible studies in their home for the community to attend, which led them to starting Carrying the Cross Ministry in Emporia and Petersburg, Virginia .
As first lady of the church, Elder Baines taught Bible Study and was the founder of Lighthouse Women's Fellowship. Elder Baines was licensed as a minister under Dr. D. Tyrone Brandon, Sr. and ordained by her husband, Apostle Lorenzo Baines. She received a Doctor of Divinity from Living Water Bible Institute.
Elder Baines was an educator with 45 years of service, having taught in Dinwiddie County Public Schools, Sussex County Public Schools and Stony Creek Public Schools. She taught adult education, art and was a reading facilitator. After Elder Baines retired, she returned to the classroom to serve as a substitute teacher. Elder Baines also spent many summers working as the Enrichment Coordinator for NYSP at Virginia State University. She had such a passion for education that she tutored students in her spare time.
Elder Baines is survived by her husband, Apostle Lorenzo Baines; a daughter, Tiffany Bonner; a son, Lorenzo DeShon Baines; two brothers, Moses Linel Ruffin and Sid Turner; one sister, Joyce Lewis; an aunt, Annie Mae Reed; four grandchildren, Malik Crocker, MeShon Crocker, Preston York and Mia Truesdale; four great grandchildren, Ja'Shaun Crocker, Semaj Crocker, Preston York, Jr. and Mahraj York. Her extended family includes: sisters-in-law, Lucille Baines, Nancy Baines, Katherine Baines, Margie Falcon (Robert); and brothers-in-law, Walter Baines (Bennie Mae), Donald Baines, Glen Baines and Leonard Baines.
Elder Baines also counted many friends and loved ones as part of her family, among them are: godparents, Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Burrows; godsister, Stephanie Nicholas; godchildren, Larry Bernard Stokes, II, Jewel Dewitt, Steven Burrow, Marion Bonner and Elvira Boyd; daughters-inlove, Kesha Williams, Lahoma Bland Owens, Regina Crawford, Dia Rogers Grice, Barbara Wyche and Khadijah Muhammad; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to include, her dearest friends, LaVerne Sturdifen, Linda Stokes, Rev. Linda Skipper, Donita Wooten, Mable Crump, Beulah Moore, Mary and Glover Wilson, Margret Parham, Kathleen Myler Smith, her beloved Sunnyside Crew, Rose DeWitt, Carol Jones, Ida Walker, Agnes Land, Mary Alsbrook, Charlie Taylor and her Carrying the Cross Church family who was near and dear to her heart.
A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA.
A public viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Celebration of Life Center located adjacent to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in honor of Elder Shirley Baines, to Carrying the Cross Ministry, 2557 South Crater Rd, Building H, Petersburg, VA 23805.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street Petersburg. (804)-863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Celebration of Life Center
AUG
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg

49 entries
August 19, 2020
My condolences to the family of Mrs.Shirley Ruffin Baines. May your hearts be filled with warm thoughts and treasured memories. Prayers & Blessings to Tiffany, Moses & all the family
Nadine Myers
Friend
August 19, 2020
This Lady, and I don't use 'Lady' lightly, was one of the sweetest souls that I had the pleasure of knowing. I loved her Spirit. Undoubtedly, she will be truly, truly missed. I pray God's peace that passeth all understanding will cover the family. I know that the legacy that she lived in this life will live on and continue to bless those that she touched in this lifetime. Family, be encouraged and live so that you will see Mother Shirley Baines again.
Linda Joyner
Friend
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Ms Shirley Browder and children.
Shirley Ann Browder
Friend
August 19, 2020
I was a part of the Adult Education Class that Elder Shirley Baines taught at Providence Baptist Church. Shirley was a wonderful teacher. She was very patient and understanding with us.She always encouraged us to reach a little higher. Because of her teaching,our Reading skills were improved.
I will always cherish all the memories I have of her and all the encouraging words she shared whenever I was in her presence..
Condolences to Tiffany and the Baines family.
Rosa Gee
Friend
August 19, 2020
Our prayers are with you during this difficult time of bereavement! Please be encouraged knowing that God will continue to give strength and supply all of your needs for today and each tomorrow! If needed for anything please let us know. God bless, Minister Minor and the Seaborne family.
C. Elizabeth Minor
Friend
August 19, 2020
You'll be missed 1st Lady, glad to have met you when I did, Continue 2 Rest/Sleep easy til we meet again
Angel Mason
August 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bernice Tucker
August 19, 2020
May the peace of God be with you! My thoughts and prayers are with the family!
PATRICIA Moody
Friend
August 19, 2020
Tiffany, I was so sorry to hear that Shirley had transitioned. My prayers are with you during this difficult time. Blessings to you.
Audrey Wyatt
Family
August 18, 2020
To the Baines and Ruffin Families: My thoughts and prayers are with you as you go through this difficult time in your life. May God comfort you in the loss of your loved one. Roy Mason, Goldsboro, NC
Roy Mason
Friend
August 18, 2020
To the family of Ms. Shirley I send my deepest sympathy. She will be remembered as one of my boys favorite teachers and she always cared for her students like the were her children.
Jeanette Moore
Friend
August 18, 2020
Thanks for Everything you taught me. Thanks for always being there for me. Heaven has definitely gained a Angel. May you rest in peace.
Regenia Clanton-crawford
Family
August 18, 2020
Uncle Lorenzo Baines & family, may each of you with THE LIVING GOD, gain peace, strength, comfort, endurance & remember LOVE! In thought often, PRAYERS, always... The family...
Sheila Harris
Family
August 18, 2020
God bless the bereaved family of the late Mrs. Shirley Baines. As she once collected light houses; let her light continue to shine through others. It was a blessing to ponder over a scripture that we often recited together since my son was “ knee high to a grasshopper “ as she said not long ago. The scripture was Psalm 23 and she depicted each word so eloquently. Mrs. Shirley Baines will always be remembered as a child of God that lived up to Proverbs 31:25, “she is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future. I pray that God continues to strengthen her family and they too receive favor like the morning dew.

Love,

Stephanie and Anton ❤
Stephanie Anton
Friend
August 18, 2020
To the family. I am sorry to hear of Shirley's passing. May God bless you all in these trying times.
Beverley Turner
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
To Shirley’s family,
Just know that she is with God now and that is where she strived to go. Remember her sweet spirit. May God bless you.
Glennis (Brenda&#8217;s sister) Marshall
Friend
August 18, 2020
Tiffany
Shirley (your mother) touched a lot of hearts. The story of her life was written moment by moment and day by day in how she loved and shared her life. Shirley will be known by the faith she shared and the work she did for Kingdom building. May all that she shared bring peace in the time of sadness.
Lucy Baker
Friend
August 18, 2020
Tiffany
Our deepest condolences are with you at this time. May the many memories that you shared with your mom bring you strength.
Charlie and TheElla Taylor
Coworker
August 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Monica Jones
Family
August 18, 2020
SHIRLEY WAS MY VERY BEST FRIEND FOR OVER 40 YEARS, WE SANG TOGETHER WITH THE GOSPEL CHARMS AND Y.A.C.E. WILL TRULY MISS OUR TALKS ABOUT THE PASS EXPERIENCES WE HAVE HAD. TILL WE MEET AGAIN. A SISTER LOVE FOREVER
DONITA WOOTEN
Friend
August 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rebecca Moody
August 17, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
August 17, 2020
My condolences to the family of Shirley Baines so sorry for our loss
Mr &Mrs Bert Jones
Family
August 17, 2020
To the Family I am sorry for your loss. Prayers goes out to you and your Family. She will be missed.
linda corbitt
Friend
August 17, 2020
My heart was sadden to hear of Mrs. Baines home going. She was such a classy lady, giving encouraging words, books to comfort, and often prayers and phone calls when she know I needed that extra strength. My prayers are with you. She will be missed.
Valarie Holmes
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in your time of bereavement.
Anthony and Cynthia Brown,Sr.
August 17, 2020
Philippian 1:21-23
For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. If I am to go on living in the body, this will mean fruitful labor for me. Yet what shall I choose. I do not know. I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far.
Elder Shirley Baines TRADE IN THE WORN OUT EARTHLY SUIT FOR A FOREVER GLORIFIED SUIT WITH HER FATHER HEAVEN.
Farewell Elder Shirley Baines your work is now done here on earth take your rest and sleep in peace until we meet again on the other shore.

Evangelist Yvette Lewis Hill Harris
Friend
August 17, 2020
I'm very sorry for your lost
Marjorie Hill
Family
August 17, 2020
Our condolences to the Baines Family. I have known Sister Baines for over 34 years as a member of the Eastern Stars. She will always be in our memories. Farewell.
Minnie Mayes
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
Rest is Paradise Shirley. You were truly a beautiful person.
Hracie White
Friend
August 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Tiffany your mother was a beautify lady .I remember her for Elementary school. Driving Tiffany's toy.She was a very classy lady .When ever we met she would look at me and then call out my name I can here her now.She will be missed.
Beatrice Flowers
Friend
August 16, 2020
We loved you but God loved you more so now you are home with him,Prayers going out to the family Psalm:23.

Anniee Peavy
Friend
August 16, 2020
Fair well to my sister, and to the family my heart felt condolences. Love And Prayers
Russell Datts
August 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lillian Smith
Friend
August 16, 2020
To the family I'm sorry for your loss. Praying for your strength in the Lord.
Queen Coleman, Phillips
Student
August 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences for the family. She was a shining angel here on earth and will truly be missed.
Alfred and Nikki Newsome
Classmate
August 16, 2020
To Tiffany and family,I was so sadden to hear of your mother and loveone's death. I have nothing but beautiful memories of her and memories of how awesome she displayed her love for Tiffany. Her smile would light up a room, her greetings or conversations upon meeting you would always make one feel like part of her family. Tiffany, I pray that God will wrap his arms around you and your family, providing you with all the comfort,strength and willpower to carry on. Tiffany, your mom's legacy and memories will live on through you. We love you and loved her so much. May the Peace of the Lord be with you and your family Always.
Carolyn Goodwyn Birchette & Family( Ada Goodwyn and girls:Gayle, Janice, Charlene & Angela)
Carolyn Birchette
August 16, 2020
I will never forget your smile and your scoldings. The truth you spoke and the Light you shared. I miss hearing you sing I get joy, joy, joy, joy. If you can’t tell it let me tell it. Love ms. Bunny and the grands
Patricia Yates
Friend
August 16, 2020
So very sorry to hear about the passing of your mom! May Jehovah help you to endure and have faith in the resurrection!
Hazel Edmond
August 15, 2020
Mrs. Baines was always a special friend from the time I started at DES. She will always hold a loving place in my heart. She will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers are with her wonderful family.
Tammy Lucy
Coworker
August 15, 2020
What a wonderful Woman of God. She will be greatly missed.

Pastor J. David Tolbert, 1st Lady Charlene Tolbert and the saints of Emmanuel Apostolic Temple.
Jonathan Tolbert
Friend
August 15, 2020
I love you miss Shirley. I’ll miss you. The world was a better place because of knowing you.
Tiffany and Mr Baines, We are here if you need us.
Sharon Jones, RN
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
Shirley was one of my favorite patients. She felt like family. She was so fiesty and sweet, always made me smile. I truly loved her. It was an honor and privilege to be her nurse and to care for her. She would get so cute and smile so big whenever we would talk about how handsome her husband was. I loved to hear her stories about when she was a teacher and how she kept the students in line. I know you will miss her so much, but I am glad she is at peace with Jesus. Tiffany, it was so nice to talk to you on the phone at night - I only met you a handful of times, but I feel like I know you so well. I am so sorry, and you are in my prayers.
Becca B
Friend
August 15, 2020
To the family of this wonderful woman,you have my deepest condolences,Elder Baines was a great educator,friend,wife,and mother, she will be missed..The Booth Family
Zebra Booth
Student
August 15, 2020
We met many years ago and I'll never forgot how she encouraged me to get my GED. She said if you need help find me, I got you and gave me a book to study. Such a sweet and beautiful person. Rejoice in the presence of the Father. I pray strength and peace for Tuffany.
Evelyn Franklin
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

Susie Bolling
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
Tuffany keeping you lifted during this difficult time. Prayers of comfort to you and your family
Tonya Goode
Classmate
August 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Angelique S Gilliam
August 15, 2020
Family, through these uncertain times, lean not to your own understanding. Rev. Baines visited our establishment and was such a delightful and classic lady. May the peace of God go with you during this time.
Sharon Brown
Acquaintance
