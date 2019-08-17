|
|
Ms. Shirley E. Henderson was born to the late Daniel C. Gill, Sr. and Adelea Frances Gill on March 2, 1959, and she departed this earth on Monday, August 12, 2019, at her residence in Chesterfield, VA. She was preceded in death by her son, Jayson Rashawn Gill; sister, Frances W. Thompson and brother, Kenneth R. Gill.
Shirley joined the Lee's Chapel Church (Community Independent Methodist Church) at an early age. Shirley received her education in the Chesterfield County Public School System.
Shirley was a kind and loving person that would do anything she could to help individuals who needed help. Even in declining health, she was still helping others. She will not only be remembered by family, loved ones and close friends, but people everywhere will cherish her good deeds and acts of kindness that made a difference in the quality of their life.
She leaves to cherish her memory daughter-in-law, Nakia Gill of Prince George, VA; two grandsons, Jahleah and Jaydon Gill; one great granddaughter, Jalasiah Perry; great grandson, June Gill; a loving and devoted companion, Marvin Jones; three brothers, Daniel C. Gill, Jr., Wayne A. Gill and Shaun A. Gill; two sisters, Gwendolyn P. Gordon (Leroy) and Virginia Gill all of Chesterfield, VA; three aunts, Otelia M. Evans, Sarah M. Hines and Julia G. Mayfield all of Chesterfield, VA; a host of devoted cousins and friends, including special cousins, Dolly Lively and special friend, Altoria Harris.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Jane Blue, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Gill Family Cemetery.
The family will assemble 10:00 a.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 19800 Little Road, Chesterfield, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019