On Monday, May 18, 2020, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our beloved, Shirley F. Wilson. Shirley at the age of 80, departed this life peacefully at John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, VA. She was born August 8, 1939 in Petersburg, VA to the late, Robert and Martha Lewis.
Along with her loving parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Asbury and Fannie Overton; sister, Virginia; brothers, McQuilla and Mckenley and her grandson, Wayne Jackson.
Shirley was loved by all and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She retired from Gene's Barbeque in Colonial Heights, VA after 45 years of service as head cook. She also worked part-time at Hopewell Healthcare now called Wonder City Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hopewell, VA.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memories her three daughters, Theresa Griffin, Shirleane White (devoted) and Pamila White; two sons , Woodrow and Garry Wilson; one devoted sister, Sarah Lewis; three brothers, Robert, Washington (Delores) and Stanley Lewis; ten grandchildren, Gary, Londay, Damon, Neil, Vaughn, Shamicka, Sabrina, Aspen, Lashonda and Shaquita; twenty-four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, among them devoted first cousins, Joan and Jeffrey Overton and special niece, Latres Clarke.
Special thanks to Wonder City Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and all of the caregivers along with caregiver, Carolyn Dillard and also John Randolph Medical Center ICU staff and doctors. We can't forget you Leesa and Rico. Thank you all!
A Drive In Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, Petersburg, VA. Public viewing will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 24 to May 25, 2020