Shirley Frith Lovering, 86, of Hopewell, Va., passed on July 9, 2020. Born and raised in Chester, Va., she was predeceased by her husband, Le Roy (Lover). She is survived by her children, Gwen (Duck), David (Debbie), and Tammie (Richard), two grandchildren, Jacob (Brandy) and Mary (Steve), five great-grandchildren, Savannah, Conner Man, Camryn, Aspen, and Andersen, special friends Harold, Linda, and Barbara, as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her love of family, flowers, birds, adoration of children, and the gift of conversation. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. The family asks that donations be made to Hunt of A Lifetime (huntofalifetime.org
) and St. Jude (stjude.org
).