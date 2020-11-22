1/1
SHIRLEY J. MELO
1960 - 2020
Ms. Shirley J. Melo affectionately known as "Duke", departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 13, 1960 to the late James Vernell Boykins and Grace Ridley Boykins.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memories to her son, Filo Melo; sisters, Nancy Boykins of Petersburg, VA, and Grace Pearson of Newport News, VA; brothers, Dennis Boykins of New Mexico and Charlie Boykins of Sussex, VA; nephew, Joey Boykins of Petersburg, VA; niece, Keisha Boykins of Virginia; aunt, Mattie Lou Boykins Rowland of Ivor, VA; uncle, Lee Roosevelt Boykins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends who loved "Duke" dearly.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 20, 2020
"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints." Boykins/Melo Family: Although it is difficult today to see beyond the sorrow. May looking back in memory help comfort you all tomorrow. I hope my thoughts and prayers will support you all at this time. God Bless You All. Although the clouds may be hanging low and dreary today rest assured the beautiful sun will shine again. On Tuesday "Duke" traded time for eternity.
Viola M. Hines
Family
November 18, 2020
Elizabeth Boykins
Family
