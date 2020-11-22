"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints." Boykins/Melo Family: Although it is difficult today to see beyond the sorrow. May looking back in memory help comfort you all tomorrow. I hope my thoughts and prayers will support you all at this time. God Bless You All. Although the clouds may be hanging low and dreary today rest assured the beautiful sun will shine again. On Tuesday "Duke" traded time for eternity.

Viola M. Hines

Family