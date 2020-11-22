Ms. Shirley J. Melo affectionately known as "Duke", departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 13, 1960 to the late James Vernell Boykins and Grace Ridley Boykins.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memories to her son, Filo Melo; sisters, Nancy Boykins of Petersburg, VA, and Grace Pearson of Newport News, VA; brothers, Dennis Boykins of New Mexico and Charlie Boykins of Sussex, VA; nephew, Joey Boykins of Petersburg, VA; niece, Keisha Boykins of Virginia; aunt, Mattie Lou Boykins Rowland of Ivor, VA; uncle, Lee Roosevelt Boykins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends who loved "Duke" dearly.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.